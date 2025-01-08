Bam Adebayo leads Heat past Warriors 114-98 in back-to-back after double-OT loss at Sacramento

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists with two timely dunks down the…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists with two timely dunks down the stretch, and the Miami Heat snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Golden State Warriors 114-98 on Tuesday night.

Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Trayce Jackson-Davis added 19, and Draymond Green contributed seven points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The Warriors were booed by the home crowd, and many frustrated fans headed out of Chase Center early for a second straight game.

Nikola Jovic hit consecutive baseline 3s midway through the fourth on the way to 20 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 18 as Miami won in a road back-to-back after a 123-118 double-overtime defeat Monday at Sacramento.

Buddy Hield had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists off the bench for a Warriors team that took a 30-point pounding by the Kings on Sunday.

Takeaways

Heat: Jimmy Butler sat out the third game of his seven-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.

Warriors: Brandin Podziemski missed his fifth straight game with right abdominal tightness and Gary Payton II sat out a seventh in a row with a strained left calf he injured Christmas Day against the Lakers. Coach Steve Kerr expects both guards to go on the upcoming four-game trip and be back playing.

Key moment

Jackson-Davis drove through the lane for an emphatic left-handed slam with 1:07 left in the third to pull Golden State within three points, but the Warriors failed to gain momentum.

Key stat

Curry hit two 3-pointers to end the first half and pull the Warriors within 61-48, and he had six of his eight 3s and 20 points by the break.

Up next

The Heat continue their West Coast swing at Utah on Thursday night, while Golden State goes on the road to face Detroit on Thursday night.

