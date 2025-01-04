Ball and No. 11 UConn host Providence

Providence Friars (7-7, 1-2 Big East) at UConn Huskies (11-3, 3-0 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Providence Friars (7-7, 1-2 Big East) at UConn Huskies (11-3, 3-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 UConn hosts Providence after Solomon Ball scored 22 points in UConn’s 81-68 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Huskies are 7-0 in home games. UConn leads the Big East with 19.9 assists per game led by Hassan Diarra averaging 6.4.

The Friars are 1-2 in Big East play. Providence averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UConn averages 83.7 points, 17.6 more per game than the 66.1 Providence allows. Providence averages 69.0 points per game, 1.5 more than the 67.5 UConn allows to opponents.

The Huskies and Friars square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Karaban averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

Jayden Pierre is averaging 12.6 points for the Friars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Friars: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.