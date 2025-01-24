Baldwin leads Penn State against Iowa after 22-point showing

Penn State Nittany Lions (13-6, 3-5 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 9…

Penn State Nittany Lions (13-6, 3-5 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -2.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State faces Iowa after Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 22 points in Penn State’s 80-72 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Hawkeyes have gone 10-2 in home games. Iowa averages 19.4 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Brock Harding with 6.3.

The Nittany Lions have gone 3-5 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 84.2 points per game and is shooting 48.8%.

Iowa averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Penn State allows. Penn State averages 5.7 more points per game (84.2) than Iowa gives up (78.5).

The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Freeman is shooting 65.4% and averaging 16.9 points for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Baldwin is scoring 14.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Nittany Lions. Nicholas Kern is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 88.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

