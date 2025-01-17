Avila and the Saint Louis Billikens take on conference foe Richmond

Saint Louis Billikens (10-7, 3-1 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (7-11, 2-3 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (10-7, 3-1 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (7-11, 2-3 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robbie Avila and Saint Louis visit Delonnie Hunt and Richmond in A-10 play.

The Spiders are 4-4 in home games. Richmond gives up 71.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Billikens are 3-1 against conference opponents. Saint Louis is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Richmond is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 41.9% Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis averages 76.5 points per game, 4.9 more than the 71.6 Richmond allows to opponents.

The Spiders and Billikens face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Roche averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc.

Kalu Anya is averaging 7.7 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Billikens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Billikens: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

