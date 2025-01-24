Auxerre shares points with Saint-Etienne in entertaining Ligue 1 draw

AUXERRE, France (AP) — On-loan Bournemouth striker Hamed Traorè’s eighth goal of the season for Auxerre was not enough as…

AUXERRE, France (AP) — On-loan Bournemouth striker Hamed Traorè’s eighth goal of the season for Auxerre was not enough as lowly Saint-Etienne grabbed a first-half equalizer and shared the spoils in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Traorè broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when he took a superb long ball from Elisha Owusu before cutting in from the right and curling a low shot past the despairing Saint-Etienne goalkeeper.

Lucas Stassin leveled in first half stoppage time for Saint-Etienne when he was on hand to nod home on the goal-line after a rebound fell kindly to him following two point-blank saves by Donovan León.

Auxerre has not won a league match since Nov. 24 but its fine early season form means it stays in mid-table at 11th.

The point lifted Saint-Etienne two places to 14th.

