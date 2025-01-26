Australian Open Results

Sunday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: AUD43,250,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.