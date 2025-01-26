Australian Open Results

Sunday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD43,250,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open…

Sunday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD43,250,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.