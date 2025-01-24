Australian Open Results

Friday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: AUD43,250,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Novak Djokovic (7), Serbia, 7-6 (5), ret.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, def. Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva, Russia, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3.
Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3.
Mixed Doubles
Championship
John Peers and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. John-Patrick Smith and Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 3-6, 6-4, 10-6.
