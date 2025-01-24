Australian Open Results

Friday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD43,250,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open…

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Novak Djokovic (7), Serbia, 7-6 (5), ret.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, def. Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva, Russia, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Championship

John Peers and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. John-Patrick Smith and Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 3-6, 6-4, 10-6.

