Australian Open Results

Thursday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: AUD43,250,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Paula Badosa (11), Spain, 6-4, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (3), Italy, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (6), Britain, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz (4), Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7).
