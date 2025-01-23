Australian Open Results

Thursday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD43,250,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Australian Open…

Thursday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD43,250,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Paula Badosa (11), Spain, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (3), Italy, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (6), Britain, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz (4), Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

