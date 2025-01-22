Auradou and Jegou included in France squad for Six Nations opener against Wales

PARIS (AP) — Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou were both included in France’s matchday squad on Wednesday to face Wales…

PARIS (AP) — Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou were both included in France’s matchday squad on Wednesday to face Wales in the first game of the Six Nations tournament next week.

Last month an Argentine court dropped aggravated sexual assault charges against the 21-year-old rugby players. They had been accused of raping a woman after playing a match in Argentina last year.

The judge dismissed the case against the duo, citing insufficient evidence. The plaintiff has appealed the ruling. The French rugby federation said last month that the judge’s decision paved the way for the pair’s return to the national team.

Coach Fabien Galthié’s side faces Wales on Jan. 31 at Stade de France and is seeking a second Six Nations title in four years.

Jegou, a flanker with La Rochelle in the Top 14, and Pau lock Auradou resumed playing with their clubs three months ago.

Flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert, who chose not to be picked as a reserve for France against New Zealand for the autumn test in November, was left out of the 23-man squad after initially being included in a larger one to prepare for the tournament.

His absence clears the way for Romain Ntamack to resume his halves pairing with superstar scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, who missed last year’s tournament to focus on rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics.

Dupont starred in that tournament as France won the gold medal.

Ntamack is making his way back after a 17-month absence due to the knee injury that ruled him out of the 2023 World Cup.

Dublin-born lock Joshua Brennan is included in the squad and could make his test debut, having represented Les Tricolores for several years at junior level.

France:

Forwards: Grégory Alldritt, Uini Atonio, Hugo Auradou, Cyril Baille, Paul Boudehent, Joshua Brennan, Georges-Henri Colombe, François Cros, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mickaël Guillard, Oscar Jegou, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Emmanuel Meafou.

Backs: Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Antoine Dupont, Émilien Gailleton, Nolann Le Garrec, Yoram Moefana, Romain Ntamack, Damian Penaud, Thomas Ramos.

