AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Par Scores

Friday
Pebble Beach, Calif.
a-Spyglass Hill Golf Course (Host Course)
7,041 yards; Par 72
b-Pebble Beach Golf Links
6,972 yards; Par 72
Purse: $20 million
Second Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses.
|Sepp Straka
|65a-65b—130
|-14
|Cameron Davis
|65b-68a—133
|-11
|Russell Henley
|64a-69b—133
|-11
|Austin Eckroat
|67a-67b—134
|-10
|Tony Finau
|67b-67a—134
|-10
|Tom Kim
|69a-65b—134
|-10
|Andrew Novak
|69b-65a—134
|-10
|Justin Rose
|65b-69a—134
|-10
|Eric Cole
|66b-69a—135
|-9
|Lucas Glover
|66b-69a—135
|-9
|Lee Hodges
|66b-69a—135
|-9
|Viktor Hovland
|65b-70a—135
|-9
|Patrick Cantlay
|66b-70a—136
|-8
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|65a-71b—136
|-8
|Shane Lowry
|66b-70a—136
|-8
|Rory McIlroy
|66a-70b—136
|-8
|Collin Morikawa
|69a-67b—136
|-8
|Patrick Rodgers
|70a-66b—136
|-8
|Justin Thomas
|66a-70b—136
|-8
|Sam Burns
|68b-69a—137
|-7
|Nick Dunlap
|69a-68b—137
|-7
|Rickie Fowler
|68b-69a—137
|-7
|Billy Horschel
|72a-65b—137
|-7
|Mackenzie Hughes
|68b-69a—137
|-7
|Jake Knapp
|65b-72a—137
|-7
|Taylor Pendrith
|67b-70a—137
|-7
|Aaron Rai
|69b-68a—137
|-7
|Scottie Scheffler
|67a-70b—137
|-7
|Sam Stevens
|67b-70a—137
|-7
|Nick Taylor
|68b-69a—137
|-7
|Jhonattan Vegas
|70b-67a—137
|-7
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|68b-70a—138
|-6
|Akshay Bhatia
|69b-69a—138
|-6
|Tom Hoge
|68b-70a—138
|-6
|Si Woo Kim
|67b-71a—138
|-6
|Chris Kirk
|69a-69b—138
|-6
|J.J. Spaun
|70a-68b—138
|-6
|Corey Conners
|70b-69a—139
|-5
|Jason Day
|70a-69b—139
|-5
|Thomas Detry
|69b-70a—139
|-5
|Ben Griffin
|69a-70b—139
|-5
|Hideki Matsuyama
|70a-69b—139
|-5
|Maverick McNealy
|68a-71b—139
|-5
|J.T. Poston
|69b-70a—139
|-5
|Sahith Theegala
|67b-72a—139
|-5
|Davis Thompson
|69a-70b—139
|-5
|Byeong Hun An
|71a-69b—140
|-4
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|73a-67b—140
|-4
|Sungjae Im
|68b-72a—140
|-4
|Stephan Jaeger
|68b-72a—140
|-4
|Min Woo Lee
|69a-71b—140
|-4
|Robert Macintyre
|68b-72a—140
|-4
|Keith Mitchell
|71a-69b—140
|-4
|Seamus Power
|69b-71a—140
|-4
|Gary Woodland
|68a-72b—140
|-4
|Keegan Bradley
|72a-69b—141
|-3
|Tommy Fleetwood
|71a-70b—141
|-3
|Justin Lower
|69b-72a—141
|-3
|Denny McCarthy
|71a-70b—141
|-3
|Taylor Moore
|73b-68a—141
|-3
|Matthieu Pavon
|68a-73b—141
|-3
|Max Greyserman
|70a-72b—142
|-2
|Harry Hall
|71b-71a—142
|-2
|Beau Hossler
|72b-70a—142
|-2
|Jordan Spieth
|70a-72b—142
|-2
|Doug Ghim
|73a-70b—143
|-1
|Brian Harman
|71a-72b—143
|-1
|Max Homa
|71b-72a—143
|-1
|Kevin Yu
|71b-72a—143
|-1
|Nicolas Echavarria
|69a-75b—144
|E
|Harris English
|68b-76a—144
|E
|Mark Hubbard
|69a-75b—144
|E
|Erik Van Rooyen
|67b-77a—144
|E
|Will Zalatoris
|70a-74b—144
|E
|Adam Hadwin
|72a-73b—145
|+1
|Adam Scott
|74a-71b—145
|+1
|Cameron Young
|73a-73b—146
|+2
|Wyndham Clark
|74b-73a—147
|+3
|Brendon Todd
|75a-73b—148
|+4
|Ludvig Aberg
|77a-WD
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.