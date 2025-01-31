AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Par Scores

Friday Pebble Beach, Calif. a-Spyglass Hill Golf Course (Host Course) 7,041 yards; Par 72 b-Pebble Beach Golf Links 6,972 yards;…

Friday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Spyglass Hill Golf Course (Host Course)

7,041 yards; Par 72

b-Pebble Beach Golf Links

6,972 yards; Par 72

Purse: $20 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Sepp Straka 65a-65b—130 -14 Cameron Davis 65b-68a—133 -11 Russell Henley 64a-69b—133 -11 Austin Eckroat 67a-67b—134 -10 Tony Finau 67b-67a—134 -10 Tom Kim 69a-65b—134 -10 Andrew Novak 69b-65a—134 -10 Justin Rose 65b-69a—134 -10 Eric Cole 66b-69a—135 -9 Lucas Glover 66b-69a—135 -9 Lee Hodges 66b-69a—135 -9 Viktor Hovland 65b-70a—135 -9 Patrick Cantlay 66b-70a—136 -8 Rasmus Hojgaard 65a-71b—136 -8 Shane Lowry 66b-70a—136 -8 Rory McIlroy 66a-70b—136 -8 Collin Morikawa 69a-67b—136 -8 Patrick Rodgers 70a-66b—136 -8 Justin Thomas 66a-70b—136 -8 Sam Burns 68b-69a—137 -7 Nick Dunlap 69a-68b—137 -7 Rickie Fowler 68b-69a—137 -7 Billy Horschel 72a-65b—137 -7 Mackenzie Hughes 68b-69a—137 -7 Jake Knapp 65b-72a—137 -7 Taylor Pendrith 67b-70a—137 -7 Aaron Rai 69b-68a—137 -7 Scottie Scheffler 67a-70b—137 -7 Sam Stevens 67b-70a—137 -7 Nick Taylor 68b-69a—137 -7 Jhonattan Vegas 70b-67a—137 -7 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68b-70a—138 -6 Akshay Bhatia 69b-69a—138 -6 Tom Hoge 68b-70a—138 -6 Si Woo Kim 67b-71a—138 -6 Chris Kirk 69a-69b—138 -6 J.J. Spaun 70a-68b—138 -6 Corey Conners 70b-69a—139 -5 Jason Day 70a-69b—139 -5 Thomas Detry 69b-70a—139 -5 Ben Griffin 69a-70b—139 -5 Hideki Matsuyama 70a-69b—139 -5 Maverick McNealy 68a-71b—139 -5 J.T. Poston 69b-70a—139 -5 Sahith Theegala 67b-72a—139 -5 Davis Thompson 69a-70b—139 -5 Byeong Hun An 71a-69b—140 -4 Matt Fitzpatrick 73a-67b—140 -4 Sungjae Im 68b-72a—140 -4 Stephan Jaeger 68b-72a—140 -4 Min Woo Lee 69a-71b—140 -4 Robert Macintyre 68b-72a—140 -4 Keith Mitchell 71a-69b—140 -4 Seamus Power 69b-71a—140 -4 Gary Woodland 68a-72b—140 -4 Keegan Bradley 72a-69b—141 -3 Tommy Fleetwood 71a-70b—141 -3 Justin Lower 69b-72a—141 -3 Denny McCarthy 71a-70b—141 -3 Taylor Moore 73b-68a—141 -3 Matthieu Pavon 68a-73b—141 -3 Max Greyserman 70a-72b—142 -2 Harry Hall 71b-71a—142 -2 Beau Hossler 72b-70a—142 -2 Jordan Spieth 70a-72b—142 -2 Doug Ghim 73a-70b—143 -1 Brian Harman 71a-72b—143 -1 Max Homa 71b-72a—143 -1 Kevin Yu 71b-72a—143 -1 Nicolas Echavarria 69a-75b—144 E Harris English 68b-76a—144 E Mark Hubbard 69a-75b—144 E Erik Van Rooyen 67b-77a—144 E Will Zalatoris 70a-74b—144 E Adam Hadwin 72a-73b—145 +1 Adam Scott 74a-71b—145 +1 Cameron Young 73a-73b—146 +2 Wyndham Clark 74b-73a—147 +3 Brendon Todd 75a-73b—148 +4 Ludvig Aberg 77a-WD

