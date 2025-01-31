Live Radio
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Par Scores

The Associated Press

January 31, 2025, 7:09 PM

Friday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Spyglass Hill Golf Course (Host Course)

7,041 yards; Par 72

b-Pebble Beach Golf Links

6,972 yards; Par 72

Purse: $20 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Sepp Straka 65a-65b—130 -14
Cameron Davis 65b-68a—133 -11
Russell Henley 64a-69b—133 -11
Austin Eckroat 67a-67b—134 -10
Tony Finau 67b-67a—134 -10
Tom Kim 69a-65b—134 -10
Andrew Novak 69b-65a—134 -10
Justin Rose 65b-69a—134 -10
Eric Cole 66b-69a—135 -9
Lucas Glover 66b-69a—135 -9
Lee Hodges 66b-69a—135 -9
Viktor Hovland 65b-70a—135 -9
Patrick Cantlay 66b-70a—136 -8
Rasmus Hojgaard 65a-71b—136 -8
Shane Lowry 66b-70a—136 -8
Rory McIlroy 66a-70b—136 -8
Collin Morikawa 69a-67b—136 -8
Patrick Rodgers 70a-66b—136 -8
Justin Thomas 66a-70b—136 -8
Sam Burns 68b-69a—137 -7
Nick Dunlap 69a-68b—137 -7
Rickie Fowler 68b-69a—137 -7
Billy Horschel 72a-65b—137 -7
Mackenzie Hughes 68b-69a—137 -7
Jake Knapp 65b-72a—137 -7
Taylor Pendrith 67b-70a—137 -7
Aaron Rai 69b-68a—137 -7
Scottie Scheffler 67a-70b—137 -7
Sam Stevens 67b-70a—137 -7
Nick Taylor 68b-69a—137 -7
Jhonattan Vegas 70b-67a—137 -7
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68b-70a—138 -6
Akshay Bhatia 69b-69a—138 -6
Tom Hoge 68b-70a—138 -6
Si Woo Kim 67b-71a—138 -6
Chris Kirk 69a-69b—138 -6
J.J. Spaun 70a-68b—138 -6
Corey Conners 70b-69a—139 -5
Jason Day 70a-69b—139 -5
Thomas Detry 69b-70a—139 -5
Ben Griffin 69a-70b—139 -5
Hideki Matsuyama 70a-69b—139 -5
Maverick McNealy 68a-71b—139 -5
J.T. Poston 69b-70a—139 -5
Sahith Theegala 67b-72a—139 -5
Davis Thompson 69a-70b—139 -5
Byeong Hun An 71a-69b—140 -4
Matt Fitzpatrick 73a-67b—140 -4
Sungjae Im 68b-72a—140 -4
Stephan Jaeger 68b-72a—140 -4
Min Woo Lee 69a-71b—140 -4
Robert Macintyre 68b-72a—140 -4
Keith Mitchell 71a-69b—140 -4
Seamus Power 69b-71a—140 -4
Gary Woodland 68a-72b—140 -4
Keegan Bradley 72a-69b—141 -3
Tommy Fleetwood 71a-70b—141 -3
Justin Lower 69b-72a—141 -3
Denny McCarthy 71a-70b—141 -3
Taylor Moore 73b-68a—141 -3
Matthieu Pavon 68a-73b—141 -3
Max Greyserman 70a-72b—142 -2
Harry Hall 71b-71a—142 -2
Beau Hossler 72b-70a—142 -2
Jordan Spieth 70a-72b—142 -2
Doug Ghim 73a-70b—143 -1
Brian Harman 71a-72b—143 -1
Max Homa 71b-72a—143 -1
Kevin Yu 71b-72a—143 -1
Nicolas Echavarria 69a-75b—144 E
Harris English 68b-76a—144 E
Mark Hubbard 69a-75b—144 E
Erik Van Rooyen 67b-77a—144 E
Will Zalatoris 70a-74b—144 E
Adam Hadwin 72a-73b—145 +1
Adam Scott 74a-71b—145 +1
Cameron Young 73a-73b—146 +2
Wyndham Clark 74b-73a—147 +3
Brendon Todd 75a-73b—148 +4
Ludvig Aberg 77a-WD

Sports
