As J.T. Miller trade rumors swirl, Canucks GM says he’s open to making a deal if it makes sense

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday he’s open to making a trade —…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday he’s open to making a trade — as long as the deal makes sense for the team.

His remarks come as trade buzz continues to swirl about the future of star Canucks center J.T. Miller.

“We’ll continue to see if (a trade) makes sense,” Allvin said in a wide-ranging midseason news conference. “Obviously, the parity of the league, it’s hard to make deals this time of the year. And it’s going to be interesting over the next couple of weeks.”

The Canucks have lost six of their past eight games to fall out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Injuries have plagued them throughout, dating to training camp when the team announced All-Star goaltender Thatcher Demko would miss the beginning of the season as he recovered from a rare muscle injury in his knee.

Other key players were sidelined through the first few months of the season, including sniper Brock Boeser (concussion), captain Quinn Hughes (undisclosed), Swedish center Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) and Miller, who missed 10 games as he stepped away from the team for personal reasons.

“During the full course of a year, I think you go through some adversity. Injuries hit and obviously we’ve got a fair amount of injuries early on here,” Allvin said. “The lineups have been different, I wouldn’t say every night, but almost every night.”

Evaluating the group has been difficult because of the constant ins and outs, he added.

“When we’re healthy and the players perform to their level what they’re capable of, I believe we have a good team,” the GM said.

Several of Vancouver’s stars have struggled offensively this season, including Miller and Pettersson.

Pettersson, 26, has 10 goals and 19 assists in 39 games this season, the first of the eight-year, $92.8-million contract he signed in March. Allvin said Pettersson is “well aware” the lack of production is a problem.

“He takes ownership,” Allvin said. “It’s a process for him to become a star player in the league. The work that he’s putting in, it’s not a finished product yet.”

Miller has eight goals and 23 assists in 35 games this season, down from the career highs the 31-year-old from East Palestine, Ohio, posted last season with 37 goals and 103 points.

Trade rumors continue to circulate, with the New York Rangers among the teams linked to Miller, who said Saturday he continues to focus on playing for the Canucks.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Miller said.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.