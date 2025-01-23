Armitage makes 11 birdies and shoots 63 for 4-shot lead at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — English golfer Marcus Armitage made 11 birdies in shooting 9-under 63 to…

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — English golfer Marcus Armitage made 11 birdies in shooting 9-under 63 to take a four-stroke clubhouse lead in the first round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the European tour on Thursday.

The first round was suspended with eight players yet to finish their opening 18 holes.

The No. 324-ranked Armitage tied for 31st at the Dubai Desert Classic last week in his first event of 2025.

“Just shows that a bit of time off, rest the mind, come back fresh and apply yourself,” said the 37-year-old Armitage, whose one win on the tour came at the 2021 European Open. “You know, I’ve still got the game.

“The putter was on fire. Everything I looked at I was thinking about holing. One of those days I was zoned in and the putts were going in.”

Ivan Cantero of Spain, Alexander Bjork of Sweden and Jack Senior of England were tied for second place after rounds of 67 at Al Hamra Golf Club.

