Arkansas State hosts Edwards and Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (7-11, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-5, 4-2 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State takes on Arkansas State after Cesare Edwards scored 27 points in Georgia State’s 94-80 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Red Wolves have gone 8-0 at home. Arkansas State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 70.7 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Panthers are 3-3 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Arkansas State averages 78.8 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 78.9 Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 72.9 points per game, 2.2 more than the 70.7 Arkansas State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Todd is averaging 16.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Red Wolves.

Malachi Brown is averaging 7.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.