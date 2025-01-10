Arizona State and Baylor face off for conference showdown

Baylor Bears (10-4, 2-1 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (10-4, 1-2 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 9:30 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (10-4, 2-1 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (10-4, 1-2 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State takes on Baylor in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Sun Devils have gone 5-0 in home games. Arizona State is fifth in the Big 12 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Quaintance averaging 5.4.

The Bears are 2-1 in Big 12 play. Baylor ranks ninth in college basketball with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 4.1.

Arizona State’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Baylor gives up. Baylor averages 11.8 more points per game (82.9) than Arizona State gives up to opponents (71.1).

The Sun Devils and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joson Sanon is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Sun Devils.

Omier is averaging 15.7 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

