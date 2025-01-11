Aranguren, Hofstra Pride to host Newby and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-4, 2-1 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (9-7, 1-2 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-4, 2-1 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (9-7, 1-2 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -1; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Newby and UNC Wilmington visit Jean Aranguren and Hofstra in CAA action.

The Pride have gone 3-3 in home games. Hofstra ranks third in the CAA with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Aranguren averaging 5.4.

The Seahawks are 2-1 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington ranks fourth in the CAA with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Sean Moore averaging 4.8.

Hofstra scores 67.5 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 70.2 UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington scores 15.9 more points per game (80.4) than Hofstra gives up (64.5).

The Pride and Seahawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Sanders averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc.

Josh Corbin is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging eight points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

