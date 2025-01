All Times EST Thursday, Jan. 9 Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla.: No. 5 Penn St. (13-3) vs. No. 3…

Thursday, Jan. 9

Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla.: No. 5 Penn St. (13-3) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (14-1), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Cotton Bowl at Arlington, Texas: No. 4 Texas (13-3) vs. No. 6 Ohio St. (13-2), 7:30 p.m.

