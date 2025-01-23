Anthony Santander’s deal with the Blue Jays includes up to $61.75 million in deferred payments

TORONTO (AP) — Outfielder Anthony Santander’s $92.5 million, five-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays includes up to $61.75 million…

TORONTO (AP) — Outfielder Anthony Santander’s $92.5 million, five-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays includes up to $61.75 million in deferred payments.

Santander has the right to opt out of the contract following the 2027 season to become a free agent again, but if he opts out, Toronto can void the decision by guaranteeing an additional $17.5 million that would increase the deal to $110 million over six seasons.

If Santander cuts short the deal after three years, he will have earned $60 million.

Santander receives a $13.5 million signing bonus as part of the agreement announced Monday, of which $6.75 million is deferred.

He gets salaries of $13.5 million in 2025, $16.5 million each in 2026 and ’27, $14.75 million in 2028 and $12.75 million in 2029. The Blue Jays will defer $10 million annually.

Toronto has a $15 million team option for 2030 with a $5 million buyout, which would be all deferred.

If Santander opts out, Toronto could void the decision by increasing his 2028 salary to $17.25 million and his 2029 salary to $15.25 million and exercising his 2030 option at $17.5 million.

Santander would earn $150,000 if voted the AL MVP, $125,000 for finishing second in the voting, $100,000 for third, $75,000 for fourth and $50,000 for fifth. He would get $50,000 each for making the All-Star team, being voted World Series MVP, winning a Gold Glove or winning a Silver Slugger. He would get $25,000 for League Championship Series MVP.

Santander set career highs with 44 homers, 102 RBIs and 91 runs scored in 155 games for Baltimore last year. The outfielder batted .235 with a .506 slugging percentage while making the AL All-Star team for the first time.

Santander, who turned 30 in October, was the majors’ first switch hitter to reach 40 homers since 2006. He became the fourth switch hitter to hit at least 44 homers in a season, joining Mickey Mantle (twice), Lance Berkman and Chipper Jones.

The Venezuelan slugger helped Baltimore get into the playoffs for the second straight year, but it was swept by Kansas City in the opening round.

Santander received a qualifying offer after the season, so the Orioles will receive a compensatory pick after the first round of this year’s amateur draft. The Blue Jays lose their second draft pick and $500,000 in 2026 international signing bonus allocation.

