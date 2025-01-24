American Eagles play the Colgate Raiders on 4-game win streak

Colgate Raiders (9-11, 6-1 Patriot League) at American Eagles (11-9, 5-2 Patriot League) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colgate Raiders (9-11, 6-1 Patriot League) at American Eagles (11-9, 5-2 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American seeks to keep its four-game win streak going when the Eagles take on Colgate.

The Eagles are 6-1 in home games. American ranks third in the Patriot League in team defense, giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Raiders are 6-1 in Patriot League play. Colgate ranks seventh in the Patriot League with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Parker Jones averaging 5.2.

American’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Colgate gives up. Colgate averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game American gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Stephens is averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Eagles. Matt Rogers is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Nicolas Louis-Jacques is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 12.4 points. Jeff Woodward is averaging 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

