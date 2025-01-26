Alejandro del Rey of Spain wins Ras Al Khaimah Championship for 1st European tour title

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Alejandro del Rey of Spain won the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on…

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Alejandro del Rey of Spain won the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on Sunday for his first European tour title, shooting a third straight 6-under 66 for a four-stroke victory.

Del Rey had a bogey-free weekend at Al Hamra Golf Club, finishing at 22 under. He was making his 70th tour start.

“I’m just grateful and I’m very happy that this finally came,” Del Rey said. “I’ve always felt about myself that I’m a great closer of golf tournaments. It just felt great today, felt very natural and very easy.”

Marcus Armitage of England was second after a 68.

Sunshine Tour

BELA-BELA, South Africa (AP) — Daniel van Tonder of South Africa overcame a seven-stroke deficit with a 5-under 67, then beat countryman Altin van der Merwe with a par on the first playoff hole in the SDC Open.

Van Tonder won for the third time this season on the Sunshine Tour — all in playoffs — to regain top spot on the money list.

Van Tonder birdied the final four holes at Zebula Golf Estate and Spa to get into the playoff at 16-under 272. Van Der Merwe shot 74, making a double bogey on No. 7 and bogeys on 13 and 17. He had another double bogey on the par-5 18th in the playoff.

PGA Tour of Australasia

ROSEBUD, Australia (AP) — PGA Tour Champions player Michael Wright won the Webex Players Series Victoria at age 50, beating fellow Australian Jak Carter with a par on the second hole of a playoff.

Wright hit a bunker shot inside 3 feet on the deciding hole, while Carter made a double bogey en route to his third playoff loss of the season.

Wright closed with a 2-under 68 to match Carter at 15 under at Rosebud Country Club. Carter, 10th entering the round, shot a 64.

Wright won for the first time since the 2011 WA PGA Championship.

Asian Tour

MANILA, Philippines AP) — Julien Sale of France won the Philippine Open for his first professional victory, overcoming a closing bogey to become the first Asian Tour member to win in his tour debut.

Sale shot a 5-under 65 on Manila Southwoods’ Masters layout for a one-stroke victory over Japan’s Ikemura (68) and Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana (67). Sale, a 27-year-old Parisian born on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean — finished at 11-under 269.

