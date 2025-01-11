Alcorn State takes on Alabama A&M following Tankersley’s 25-point performance

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-9, 2-0 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (0-14, 0-1 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-9, 2-0 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (0-14, 0-1 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -2; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State takes on Alabama A&M after Marcus Tankersley scored 25 points in Alcorn State’s 72-69 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Braves are 0-1 on their home court. Alcorn State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M leads the SWAC scoring 15.5 fast break points per game.

Alcorn State scores 60.4 points per game, 20.7 fewer points than the 81.1 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.9 per game Alcorn State gives up.

The Braves and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keionte Cornelius averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc.

Anthony Bryant is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 0-10, averaging 63.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

