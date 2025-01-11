Alabama State visits Jackson State following Hines’ 23-point performance

Alabama State Hornets (6-9, 2-0 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (1-13, 1-0 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Alabama State Hornets (6-9, 2-0 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (1-13, 1-0 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits Jackson State after CJ Hines scored 23 points in Alabama State’s 93-91 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Tigers play their first home game after going 1-13 to begin the season. Jackson State ranks ninth in the SWAC with 24.6 points per game in the paint led by Shannon Grant averaging 5.3.

The Hornets have gone 2-0 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is fifth in the SWAC allowing 80.3 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

Jackson State averages 61.9 points per game, 18.4 fewer points than the 80.3 Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 77.9 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 82.3 Jackson State allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Hornets face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayme Mitchell is shooting 36.0% and averaging 11.9 points for the Tigers.

Hines is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.