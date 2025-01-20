Aho scores in overtime as the Hurricanes beat the Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored 59 seconds into overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on…

CHICAGO (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored 59 seconds into overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Monday night.

Seth Jarvis, Jordan Staal and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for Carolina in its second straight win. Staal picked up his 700th career point in game No. 1,300.

Freddie Andersen made 22 saves for the Hurricanes in his first game since Oct. 26 and No. 500 for his career. He had been sidelined by a knee injury.

The Hurricanes tied it at 3 on Staal’s 10th goal with 6:23 left in regulation. Staal found a loose puck under Petr Mrazek and poked it in.

Aho closed it out with his 14th goal. Chicago star Connor Bedard angrily knocked the puck into the net right after the game ended.

Ryan Donato and Phillipp Kurashev each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks. Tyler Bertuzzi also scored, and Mrazek made 44 stops.

Kurashev scored his first goal since Nov. 10 in his first game since Jan. 10. He stepped in for Pat Maroon, who is day to day with a back injury.

Carolina rallied in the second period. Jarvis got a short-handed goal at 1:25, and Kotkaniemi tied it at 2 with his seventh of the season at 7:26.

Chicago grabbed a 3-2 lead when Taylor Hall drove to the net and fed a streaking Donato for his 14th goal with 19 seconds left in the second.

Takeaways

Hurricanes: A healthy Andersen could provide a big lift for Carolina, which also has Pyotr Kochetkov in goal.

Blackhawks: Kurashev made the most of his return to the lineup. He had one goal and two assists in his previous 22 games.

Key moment

Bertuzzi skated in for a breakaway in the third period, but his shot was gloved by Andersen with 4:43 left.

Key stat

Staal became the first player from the 2006 NHL draft to reach 1,300 games.

Up next

Hurricanes visit Dallas on Tuesday night, and Blackhawks host Tampa Bay on Friday night.

