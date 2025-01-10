Abilene Christian faces Seattle U on 4-game road skid

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-8, 0-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-10, 0-1 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-8, 0-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-10, 0-1 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits Seattle U looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Redhawks are 3-3 in home games. Seattle U is third in the WAC in team defense, allowing 70.7 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Wildcats are 0-1 in WAC play. Abilene Christian is third in the WAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Quion Williams averaging 3.2.

Seattle U averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Redhawks.

Hunter Jack Madden averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

