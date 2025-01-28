A soccer coach in Scotland has resigned because abuse from fans was affecting his family

MOTHERWELL, Scotland (AP) — The coach of Scottish league club Motherwell has resigned after receiving personal abuse from fans that…

MOTHERWELL, Scotland (AP) — The coach of Scottish league club Motherwell has resigned after receiving personal abuse from fans that he said started to take a toll on his family.

Motherwell said in a statement that the club’s board of directors “very reluctantly” accepted the resignation of Stuart Kettlewell after he told a club official that the abuse had reached the point where his family “didn’t wish to attend games.”

“When Stuart approached me, I was very disappointed to learn the effect this was having on his family and how he was feeling,” Motherwell chief executive Brian Caldwell said. “No manager, player, or club employee, every one of whom gives their all for the club, should feel this way. We therefore had no option but to reluctantly accept his resignation in the best interests of Stuart and his family. As a fan-owned, community-driven football club, we will always look after our own.”

The club did not give further details about the abuse Kettlewell had received.

Since he was appointed in February 2023, Kettlewell had managed 92 games overall. Motherwell sits fifth in the Scottish league but some fans have turned against Kettlewell, particularly in the wake of a Scottish Cup loss to St Johnstone this month, Britain’s Press Association news agency reported.

Assistant manager Stephen Frail will take charge of the team for Sunday’s match against Celtic.

