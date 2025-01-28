76ers star Paul George sits out again against Lakers with injured finger

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George sat out Tuesday night against Los Angeles with an injured finger, the…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George sat out Tuesday night against Los Angeles with an injured finger, the 15th game he’s missed this season.

George sustained tendon damage to the little finger on his non-shooting left hand when he jammed it Saturday against Chicago. George will be evaluated again ahead of Wednesday’s game against Sacramento but he was not expected to miss extended time.

Joel Embiid also sat out again against the Lakers and was expected to miss the game against the Kings. He did warm up against the Lakers in full uniform a day after he was spotted at practice performing handstands.

The 34-year-old George had already missed games this season with knee and groin injuries, and because of load management. He’s averaged 17.1 points and had just scored 30 points in a win Friday over Cleveland in the first season of a four-year, $212 million free-agent deal.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.