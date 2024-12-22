Zheng Qinwen withdraws from United Cup to focus on Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen has announced she will not play at the United Cup mixed-teams…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen has announced she will not play at the United Cup mixed-teams tournament starting later this month, opting instead to focus on preparations for the 2025 season’s first Grand Slam.

In a breakthrough season for the 22-year-old, Zheng made the Australian Open final in January— where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka — before clinching gold at the Paris Olympics and finished runner-up at the WTA Finals to end the year ranked at No. 5.

She was due to represent China at the United Cup starting Dec. 27, but shared her decision to withdraw on social media on Sunday.

“After the long season that 2024 was for me, I need a few extra weeks of rest, recovery, and good training to get ready for the new season,” she said. “I had such a fantastic time at the United Cup in January of this year, and therefore will miss the event greatly.

“Still, I’m so excited to be back in Australia soon and I will see you all in Melbourne in a couple of weeks.”

Zheng’s absence means world No. 175 Gao Xinyu will be China’s top-ranked female player at the United Cup. World No. 45 Zhang Zhizhen will lead the men’s lineup for China as they face Brazil in Perth, Australia on Friday.

The Australian Open begins on Jan. 12.

