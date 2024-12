Sunday, Dec. 29 EAST Army 85, Mount St. Mary (NY) 36 Davidson 76, Duquesne 70 Howard 75, American 46 SOUTH…

Sunday, Dec. 29

EAST

Army 85, Mount St. Mary (NY) 36

Davidson 76, Duquesne 70

Howard 75, American 46

SOUTH

Alabama 93, Jacksonville 46

Vanderbilt 93, Alabama A&M 64

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 73, Milwaukee 68, OT

Notre Dame 95, Virginia 54

