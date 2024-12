West Ham’s Antonio in hospital after road traffic incident

LONDON (AP) — West Ham forward Michail Antonio was taken to hospital after being involved in a road traffic incident…

LONDON (AP) — West Ham forward Michail Antonio was taken to hospital after being involved in a road traffic incident on Saturday.

West Ham added the 34-year-old player was in a stable condition after the incident in the Essex area.

“Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital,” the Premier League club said in a statement. “At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Michail and his family.

“The club will make no further comment this evening, but will issue a further update in due course.”

Unverified images of a heavily damaged Ferrari were shared on social media on Saturday. It was not known if it was the car involved in the accident.

Antonio signed for West Ham in 2015 and has made more than 300 appearances.

West Ham doesn’t have a league game until Monday.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.