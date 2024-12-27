Wembanyama has 19 points, 7 rebounds and 6 blocks to lead Spurs to 96-87 win over Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 19 points, seven rebounds and six blocks, Jeremy Sochan had 12 points and…

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 19 points, seven rebounds and six blocks, Jeremy Sochan had 12 points and 14 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-87 on Friday night.

Julian Champagnie scored 18 points, and Keldon Johnson had 15 points and six rebounds to help the Spurs end a two-game skid.

Keon Johnson scored a game-high 25 points and Shake Milton chipped in with 16 points and 12 assists for Brooklyn, which fell for the ninth time in its past 12 games.

Takeaways

San Antonio: After an abysmal shooting first half, where they shot just 27.5% from the field, the Spurs lit it up in the second half by making 21 of 37 field goals (56.7%).

Brooklyn: Playing the second of a back-to-back, and without leading scorer Cam Johnson (hip contusion) and assist leader Ben Simmons (lower back management), the Nets struggled to generate offense, shooting just 38.9% from the field and scoring a season low for points.

Key moment

After a quiet four-point first half, Wembanyama came alive in the third quarter by scoring 11 points and knocking down three 3-pointers during the Spurs’ 22-9 run that turned a two-point deficit in to a 69-58 lead.

The Spurs survived a brief third-quarter scare when Wembanyama went to the locker room after catching Jalen Wilson’s accidental head butt with 4:43 left. San Antonio outscored Brooklyn 12-8 with Wembanyama out of the game and 33-21 overall in the third quarter.

Wembanyama later confirmed that he passed concussion protocols.

Key stat

Wembanyama had at least four blocks in his fifth straight game. He also recorded at least one 3-pointer and at least one block for the 22nd straight game.

Up next

San Antonio: at Minnesota on Sunday.

Brooklyn: at Orlando on Sunday.

