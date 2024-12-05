Vucevic, Dosunmu lead Bulls to season-high output in 139-124 win over Spurs with Wembanyama out

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had a season-high 39 points, Ayo Dosunmu had 27 points, 11 assists and 10…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had a season-high 39 points, Ayo Dosunmu had 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls beat the San Antonio Spurs 139-124 on Thursday night with Victor Wembanyama sidelined with a back injury.

Dosunmu had season highs in points, assists and rebounds in collecting the first triple-double of his four-year career.

Keldon Johnson had a season-high 28 points and Devin Vassell added 17 points for San Antonio, which lost for the third time in its last four games.

Wembanyama is day-to-day with a sore lower back he suffered in Tuesday’s loss to Phoenix.

Chicago never trailed and had a season-high point total. Chicago matched a season-high with 73 points in the first half in taking a 73-57 lead.

Talen Horton-Tucker had 13 points for Chicago, which had six players score in double figures.

Chris Paul had 12 points and nine assists for San Antonio.

Takeaways

Bulls: Chicago rookie Matas Buzelis had 11 points after scoring a career-high 20 points against Brooklyn in his previous game. Three of Buzelis’ four games in double figures have come in his past six games.

Spurs: Jeremy Sochan had 16 points and 14 rebounds in his return to the starting lineup after missing 13 games following thumb surgery. Sochan made his first career start at center in place of Wembanyama.

Key moment

Zach LaVine drained a 3-pointer on the game’s opening possession to set the tone for Chicago’s most prolific outing this season.

Key stat

Chicago shot 57.8% from the field, surpassing its previous season best of 57% set against Atlanta on Nov. 22.

Up next

Bulls: Play host to Indiana on Friday night.

Spurs: Host New Orleans on Friday night.

