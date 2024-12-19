Victor Wembanyama scores 42 points in the Spurs’ 133-126 OT victory over the Hawks

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored eight of his 42 points in overtime and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored eight of his 42 points in overtime and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Atlanta Hawks 133-126 on Thursday night.

Wembanyama was 13 for 24 from the field, going 7 of 15 on 3-pointers. He also had six rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals.

De’Andre Hunter scored 27 points for Atlanta. Trae Young had 23 points and 16 assists and Jalen Johnson added 22 points.

Devin Vassell added 23 points for San Antonio, and Jeremy Sochan had 20. Chris Paul scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including a four-point play that helped the Spurs reach overtime.

Vassell returned to the starting lineup for the first time this season after missing the first nine games of the season following offseason foot surgery. His return allowed San Antonio to open with its projected starting lineup for the first time this season.

Takeaways

Hawks: Dyson Daniels, who was averaging 13.4 points, was held to four points on 2-for-6 shooting. Daniels had five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Spurs: Wembanyama has scored 30-plus points in 13 games over 92 career games. He entered the game averaging 23.7 points per game, topping his 21.4 scoring average last season as a rookie.

Key moment

The Hawks and the Spurs traded four straight 3-pointers in the final 90 seconds with Atlanta holding a 118-115 lead following 3s by Young, Vassell and Johnson. Paul was fouled on his subsequent 3-pointer and his free throw put San Antonio ahead 119-118 with 57 seconds remaining.

Key stat

San Antonio opened the second half on a 25-14 run in taking an 85-80 lead after trailing by 11 points in the first half.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Saturday night. Atlanta hosts Memphis, and San Antonio remains at home to face Portland.

