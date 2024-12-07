US midfielder Christian Pulisic to be examined for calf injury with AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — United States midfielder Christian Pulisic could be out for a few weeks after injuring his right calf…

MILAN (AP) — United States midfielder Christian Pulisic could be out for a few weeks after injuring his right calf with AC Milan.

Pulisic exited during the first half of Milan’s 2-1 loss at Atalanta on Friday. He’s due to undergo an MRI on Monday.

Pulisic will likely miss Milan’s Champions League game against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday and could also miss Serie A games against Genoa and Hellas Verona.

Pulisic has been one of Milan’s top players this season with five goals and four assists in Serie A. He has also scored three goals in the Champions League.

The U.S. national team doesn’t play an official match until facing Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals in March.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.