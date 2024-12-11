US-born pairs skater Stellato-Dudek becomes Canadian citizen, clearing the way for Milan Olympics

World pairs champion Deanna Stellato-Dudek became a Canadian citizen on Wednesday, clearing the way for the American-born figure skater to…

World pairs champion Deanna Stellato-Dudek became a Canadian citizen on Wednesday, clearing the way for the American-born figure skater to compete with partner Maxime Deschamps at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

The 41-year-old Stellato-Dudek, who was born in Chicago, took the oath of citizenship in Montreal.

“Taking the oath of citizenship in Canada is an overwhelming honor and I’m filled with gratitude towards everyone who believed in me and helped me get here,” she said. “I continue to be grateful to compete under the Canadian flag and anthem and can’t wait for my first international event as an official Canadian citizen with my partner Maxime.”

The 41-year-old Stellato-Dudek began her career as an accomplished individual skater representing the U.S., finishing second at the world junior championships and winning the junior Grand Prix Final. But after sustaining a series of hip injuries, she decided to retire in 2001, only to make a comeback as a pairs skater with American partner Nathan Bartholomay in 2016.

The pair twice finished third at the U.S. championships before splitting in 2019, and that’s when Stellato-Dudek teamed up with Deschamps, who had separated from his American partner Sydney Kolodziej the previous year.

Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps considered skating for the U.S., but they were concerned that he would not be granted American citizenship in time to compete at the 2026 Olympics; the Olympic Charter requires athletes to hold the nationality of the country represented by their National Olympic Committee in order to compete at the Summer or Winter Games.

Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps instead began to compete for Canada in Grand Prix and other international competitions, where citizenship is not a requirement of the International Skating Union, the world governing body for the sport.

Together, the pair have won the past two Canadian pairs titles along with five of their last six Grand Prix events. They won the world title last year in front of a supportive crowd in Montreal, and won the Grand Prix of Finland and Skate Canada this season before withdrawing from last week’s Grand Prix Final because of an illness that put Deschamps on the sideline.

Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps plan to return for the Canadian championships in Laval in January. They also are expected to be at the world championships, which are taking place in March in Boston.

