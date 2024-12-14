UK hockey team retires Adam Johnson’s No. 47 to honor player who died after neck cut

Adam Johnson made as big an impression off the ice as he did on it for the Nottingham Panthers. The…

Adam Johnson made as big an impression off the ice as he did on it for the Nottingham Panthers.

The U.K. hockey team officially retired Johnson’s No. 47 jersey on Saturday in tribute to the American forward who died after his neck was cut by an opponent’s skate during a game over a year ago.

“Adam was a top player, but he was an even better human being,” Panthers CEO Omar Pacha said at a pre-game ceremony attended by members of Johnson’s family.

The Minnesota native, who briefly played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, died shortly after a collision with Sheffield Steelers defenseman Matt Petgrave in the Elite Ice Hockey League in October 2023.

Johnson, who was 29, skated with the puck into Sheffield’s defensive zone. As he pivoted to move inside, Petgrave was skating toward him. Petgrave had another Panthers player in front of him and appears to have made contact. Then, Petgrave’s left skate elevates as the defenseman begins to fall and the blade hits Johnson in the neck.

A man, whose name has not been released, remains under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

The Panthers announced the jersey retirement a year ago, and on Saturday made it official as Johnson’s parents, brother, aunt and fiancée watched from ice level.

“Adam was genuine. He was humble, modest, down to earth and never boasted about his accomplishments,” said aunt Lynn DeGrio, who spoke on behalf of the Johnson family. “He lit up a room with his little smile and quick and witty comments.

“He loved to dream about what his future was going to look like, right down to the fine details,” she continued. “One thing he knew for sure is that it would include the love of his life, Ryan Wolfe. They spent hours planning the perfect life together.”

Donations to a memorial account will fund a scholarship for a high school senior to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where Johnson played before turning professional.

“From the first minute he stepped on the ice in Nottingham, you could tell his speed and skill was elite,” Pacha told the crowd. “His hockey IQ was on another level, and he made all the players around him better.”

Other general managers told Pacha he made the “signing of the summer.”

“His humble nature was something unique, especially for a player with such a high pedigree,” Pacha added. “Players who have played at the highest level can sometimes come with an ego, but Adam did not have this. A quiet, positive leader, a committed player that guys loved and a huge calming presence in the locker room.”

Johnson was living with Wolfe and studying at Loughborough Business School before his death.

South Yorkshire Police have not determined if charges will be filed — there could be a variety of reasons for that.

Petgrave, a 32-year-old Canadian, has not made any public statements.

The U.K.’s top league made neck guards mandatory last Jan. 1, two months after Johnson’s death.

