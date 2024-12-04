Tyler Seguin needs hip surgery, jeopardizing his season with the Dallas Stars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin needs hip surgery and will be out four to six months,…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin needs hip surgery and will be out four to six months, jeopardizing the season for the 32-year-old now dealing with the second major hip injury of his career.

Seguin will have a procedure to repair an impingement and the labrum in his left hip, the team said Wednesday. The surgery is planned for Thursday.

“Tyler’s been dealing with this, been managing, I guess is the best way to say it, for a while,” general manager Jim Nill said. “And it just got to a point where it’s really this time to have surgery, and it’s a wear-and-tear injury.”

The six-time All-Star missed all but three games of the 2020-21 season following a similar surgery on his right hip. Seguin also underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during that absence.

Seguin tried to play through hip pain during the playoff bubble in Canada in 2020, when the Stars reached the Stanley Cup Final before losing to Tampa Bay.

He played 19 of the first 23 games this season and is third on the team with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists). The Stars put Seguin on injured reserve after a 3-1 victory over Winnipeg on Sunday.

“He’s done a great job with it,” defenseman Miro Heiskanen said. “You couldn’t really tell if he’s hurt or not, he was playing so good.”

Seguin played 81 games the first season after the surgery on his right hip and didn’t miss any of Dallas’ playoff games in runs to the Western Conference final each of the past two seasons.

After winning the Stanley Cup title with Boston as a rookie in 2010-11, Seguin spent two more seasons with Boston before getting traded to Dallas in 2013.

Seguin averaged 34 goals and 43 assists in his first six years with the Stars and signed a $78.8 million, eight-year extension in 2019.

Nill said it was too early to know how the Stars, who are currently fourth in the Western Conference, might use the salary cap space that would be available by placing Seguin on long-term injured reserve. By moving Seguin’s cap hit of $9.85 million to LTIR, it could allow them to add another standout player before the March 7 trade deadline.

“We’re in a good position cap wise, we got some cap room, and we’re good roster wise. So, we’re just going to kind of monitor that as the season goes forward,” Nill said.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.