Tuesday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=
Anoka 5, Tartan 1
Apple Valley/Burnsville 1, Hopkins 0
Armstrong/Cooper 4, Osseo 1
Austin 11, St. Paul Johnson 2
Bagley/Fosston Co-op 4, Kittson Central 3
Cambridge-Isanti 7, Becker/Big Lake 4
Chisago Lakes 10, Northern 0
Crookston 5, Grafton, N.D. 2
Detroit Lakes 3, Alexandria 1
Dodge County 7, Albert Lea 3
Duluth East 3, Andover 2, OT
Duluth Marshall 5, Brainerd 3
East Grand Forks 5, Bemidji 2
Gentry Academy 5, St. Cloud 2
Hastings 5, Irondale 2
Hermantown 5, Duluth Denfeld 3
International Falls 12, Park Rapids 2
Lakeville North 6, Farmington 3
Lakeville South 9, Eagan 0
Luverne 12, Windom 1
Mankato West 6, Mankato East 1
Maple Grove 4, Centennial 1
Monticello 6, Princeton 5
Mound Westonka 7, MBA 1
Pine City 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Prairie Centre 2, Mora/Milaca 1
Providence Academy 2, Minneapolis 2, OT
Red Lake Falls 12, Lake of the Woods 2
Rochester Lourdes 6, Red Wing 0
Rock Ridge 6, Superior, Wis. 2
Rogers 14, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Rosemount 5, Eastview 2
South St. Paul 5, St. Paul Highland Park 2
Southwest Christian (Chaska)/Richfield 5, Chaska 3
St. Cloud Cathedral 8, River Lakes 1
St. Thomas Academy 8, Two Rivers 0
Waconia 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3
Warroad 2, Thief River Falls 1
Waseca 3, New Ulm 2
Wayzata 3, Benilde-St Margaret’s 2
White Bear Lake 4, Forest Lake 3, OT
Willmar 6, Marshall 3
Worthington 7, Fairmont 2
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
