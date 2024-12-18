Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 86, Lee High 64
Albemarle 51, Orange County 45
Appomattox 55, Altavista 22
Bassett 46, GW-Danville 41
Battlefield 64, Osbourn 34
Blue Ridge Christian 47, North Cross 20
Broad Run 65, Lightridge 56
Broadway 67, Rockbridge County 33
Buffalo Gap 52, Alleghany 42
Charles City County High School 39, K&Q Central 37
Charlottesville 72, Louisa 32
Chatham 36, Patrick County 30
Colonial Forge 38, Massaponax 34
Courtland 51, Caroline 33
Cumberland 57, Amelia County 35
Deep Run 50, Hermitage 25
Dinwiddie 70, Petersburg 64
Douglas Freeman 41, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 30
E.C. Glass 58, Amherst County 34
Flint Hill 54, Madeira School 31
Fluvanna 47, Monticello 42
Freedom – South Riding 53, Woodbridge 42
Grafton 63, Tabb 26
Great Bridge 60, Tallwood 20
Green Run 71, Kempsville 25
Greenbrier Christian 43, Portsmouth Christian 14
Gretna 57, Dan River 44
Henrico 72, Hanover 63
Hidden Valley 62, Christiansburg 37
Highland Springs 52, John Marshall 35
Holly Grove, Md. 38, Nandua 37
Holston 49, Twin Valley 47
Hopewell 80, Matoaca 47
James Robinson 56, Lake Braddock 22
James Wood 75, Manassas Park 18
Jefferson Forest 47, Rustburg 40
Kecoughtan 56, Bethel 47
Kellam 67, Frank Cox 26
Lafayette 48, Jamestown 14
Landstown 46, Bayside 33
Langley 63, South Lakes 21
Liberty Christian 47, Heritage (Lynchburg) 39
Liberty-Bedford 61, Brookville 18
Loudoun Valley 66, John Champe 15
Magna Vista 56, Franklin County 31
Manchester 47, Lloyd Bird 42
McLean 50, James Madison 40
Mechanicsville High School 52, Spotsylvania 40
Menchville 95, Gloucester 11
Middlesex 66, Carver 35
Mills Godwin 42, J.R. Tucker 16
Narrows 63, Grundy 54
New Covenant 72, Lynchburg Home School 44
Norfolk Collegiate 31, Oscar Smith 29
Oakton 70, John R. Lewis 16
Patrick Henry 66, Blacksburg 47
Potomac School 61, C.D. Hylton 14
Prince George 62, Colonial Heights 33
Princess Anne 95, Ocean Lakes 24
Rappahannock County 69, Sussex Central 14
Riverbend 46, Mountain View 19
Salem-Va. Beach 67, First Colonial 10
Skyline 51, Brentsville 48
South County 57, Chantilly 36
Spotswood 62, William Monroe 11
St. Annes-Belfield 76, St. Margaret’s 58
Stafford 56, Brooke Point 33
Strasburg 39, Luray 20
Surry County 0, Lancaster 0
Tandem Friends School 37, Stuart Hall 22
Thomas Dale 80, Meadowbrook 17
Tunstall 53, Halifax County 42
Unaka, Tenn. 41, Twin Springs 35
Virginia 44, Patrick Henry 18
Warhill 46, Smithfield 37
Warren County 0, Fauquier 0
Warwick 52, Heritage Christian 33
West Potomac 70, Stone Bridge 42
Westfield 34, Fairfax 23
William Campbell 41, Nelson County 5
Woodside 58, Denbigh 10
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.