Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 86, Lee High 64

Albemarle 51, Orange County 45

Appomattox 55, Altavista 22

Bassett 46, GW-Danville 41

Battlefield 64, Osbourn 34

Blue Ridge Christian 47, North Cross 20

Broad Run 65, Lightridge 56

Broadway 67, Rockbridge County 33

Buffalo Gap 52, Alleghany 42

Charles City County High School 39, K&Q Central 37

Charlottesville 72, Louisa 32

Chatham 36, Patrick County 30

Colonial Forge 38, Massaponax 34

Courtland 51, Caroline 33

Cumberland 57, Amelia County 35

Deep Run 50, Hermitage 25

Dinwiddie 70, Petersburg 64

Douglas Freeman 41, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 30

E.C. Glass 58, Amherst County 34

Flint Hill 54, Madeira School 31

Fluvanna 47, Monticello 42

Freedom – South Riding 53, Woodbridge 42

Grafton 63, Tabb 26

Great Bridge 60, Tallwood 20

Green Run 71, Kempsville 25

Greenbrier Christian 43, Portsmouth Christian 14

Gretna 57, Dan River 44

Henrico 72, Hanover 63

Hidden Valley 62, Christiansburg 37

Highland Springs 52, John Marshall 35

Holly Grove, Md. 38, Nandua 37

Holston 49, Twin Valley 47

Hopewell 80, Matoaca 47

James Robinson 56, Lake Braddock 22

James Wood 75, Manassas Park 18

Jefferson Forest 47, Rustburg 40

Kecoughtan 56, Bethel 47

Kellam 67, Frank Cox 26

Lafayette 48, Jamestown 14

Landstown 46, Bayside 33

Langley 63, South Lakes 21

Liberty Christian 47, Heritage (Lynchburg) 39

Liberty-Bedford 61, Brookville 18

Loudoun Valley 66, John Champe 15

Magna Vista 56, Franklin County 31

Manchester 47, Lloyd Bird 42

McLean 50, James Madison 40

Mechanicsville High School 52, Spotsylvania 40

Menchville 95, Gloucester 11

Middlesex 66, Carver 35

Mills Godwin 42, J.R. Tucker 16

Narrows 63, Grundy 54

New Covenant 72, Lynchburg Home School 44

Norfolk Collegiate 31, Oscar Smith 29

Oakton 70, John R. Lewis 16

Patrick Henry 66, Blacksburg 47

Potomac School 61, C.D. Hylton 14

Prince George 62, Colonial Heights 33

Princess Anne 95, Ocean Lakes 24

Rappahannock County 69, Sussex Central 14

Riverbend 46, Mountain View 19

Salem-Va. Beach 67, First Colonial 10

Skyline 51, Brentsville 48

South County 57, Chantilly 36

Spotswood 62, William Monroe 11

St. Annes-Belfield 76, St. Margaret’s 58

Stafford 56, Brooke Point 33

Strasburg 39, Luray 20

Surry County 0, Lancaster 0

Tandem Friends School 37, Stuart Hall 22

Thomas Dale 80, Meadowbrook 17

Tunstall 53, Halifax County 42

Unaka, Tenn. 41, Twin Springs 35

Virginia 44, Patrick Henry 18

Warhill 46, Smithfield 37

Warren County 0, Fauquier 0

Warwick 52, Heritage Christian 33

West Potomac 70, Stone Bridge 42

Westfield 34, Fairfax 23

William Campbell 41, Nelson County 5

Woodside 58, Denbigh 10

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

