Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ATAP 50, Southfield Christian 28

Adrian Madison 37, Jonesville 27

Allegan 68, Wyoming Lee 8

Alma 67, Gladwin 21

Ann Arbor Skyline 57, Ann Arbor Greenhills 25

Ashley 68, Akron-Fairgrove 27

AuGres-Sims 74, Heston 14

Auburn Hills Avondale 63, Pontiac 13

Bad Axe 46, Flint International 14

Baraga 40, Painesdale Jeffers 29

Bath 51, Fulton-Middleton 12

Battle Creek Harper Creek 44, Olivet 40

Belding 44, Lake Odessa Lakewood 22

Bellaire 47, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 28

Berkley 66, Walled Lake Western 18

Berrien Springs 65, New Buffalo 22

Blissfield 33, Lenawee Christian 14

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 36, Waterford Our Lady 31

Bridgeport 62, Reese 48

Bridgman 31, Constantine 18

Brown City 63, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 37

Burton Genesee Christian 43, Ovid-Elsie 29

Calhoun Christian 47, Battle Creek Academy 22

Cass City 42, Ubly 21

Cedar Springs 56, Kent City 38

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 44, Plymouth Christian 29

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 62, L’Anse Creuse 46

Coldwater 38, Battle Creek Lakeview 24

Concord 58, Hanover-Horton 33

Corunna 59, Holly 16

Crystal Falls Forest Park 61, Carney-Nadeau 55

DeWitt 60, Saginaw United 19

Dearborn 58, Ann Arbor Pioneer 23

Dearborn Advanced Tech 79, Hazel Park 37

Dearborn Edsel Ford 42, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 14

Dearborn Fordson 28, Allen Park 27

Delton Kellogg 40, Vermontville Maple Valley 24

Detroit Leadership 30, Dearborn Heights Star 17

Detroit Osborn 45, Detroit Community 20

Dexter 52, Brighton 47

Ewen – Trout Creek 61, Norway 35

Farmington 27, Redford Union 25

Fenton 61, Ortonville Brandon 21

Flint Powers 62, Clarkston 55

Flushing 36, Clio 15

Fowlerville 55, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 11

Frankel 47, Farber Hebrew Day School 13

Freeland 69, Bay City Western 34

Gabriel Richard Catholic 69, Detroit Lincoln-King 27

Gaylord 56, Charlevoix 16

Gaylord St Mary 67, Ellsworth 21

Genesee 56, Birch Run 52

Gladstone 51, Ishpeming 47

Gobles 52, Decatur 27

Goodrich 67, Flint Kearsley 25

Grand Haven 52, Grandville Calvin 40

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 53, Lowell 30

Grand Rapids Northview 56, Coopersville 15

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 61, West Michigan Aviation 11

Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 57, Grand Rapids Wellspring 10

Grand Rapids Union 58, Lansing Eastern 24

Grand Rapids West Catholic 57, Hudsonville 46

Grandville 52, Holland 35

Grayling 35, Houghton Lake 22

Greenville 57, Howard City Tri-County 15

Grosse Pointe North 40, Liggett 29

Harbor Beach 34, Millington 29

Harrison 49, Coleman 19

Hartland 40, Holt 26

Hastings 48, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 42

Hemlock 57, Garber 40

Holland Calvary 31, Fruitport Calvary Christian 26

Holland Christian 48, East Grand Rapids 46

Hopkins 40, Three Rivers 36

Houghton 77, L’Anse 67

Howell 40, Williamston 26

Hudsonville Unity Christian 51, Grand Rapids Covenant 33

Ionia 78, Lansing Everett 10

Ironwood 38, Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 35

Ishpeming Westwood 54, Menominee 41

Jenison 45, Allendale 43

Kalamazoo Hackett 50, Coloma 6

Kalamazoo Phoenix 26, Muskegon Heights 23

Kinde-North Huron 42, Owendale-Gagetown 16

Lake Linden-Hubbell 54, Chassell 20

Lake Orion 37, Troy 32

Lakeland (MI) 58, Novi 31

Lansing Christian 37, Jackson Christian 9

Lawrence 46, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 19

Leslie 60, Laingsburg 38

Linden 44, Lake Fenton 22

Livingston Christian 62, Westland Hope 11

Lutheran Westland 54, Ann Arbor Central Academy 7

Mackinac Island 47, Maplewood Baptist 11

Macomb Dakota 50, Oxford 31

Manton 86, Buckley 49

Marshall 47, Battle Creek Central 42

Martin 43, Bloomingdale 0

Mason 56, Jackson Northwest 31

Mason County Eastern 46, Cadillac Heritage Christian 13

McBain 66, Kingsley 46

Memphis 31, Austin Catholic 19

Michigan Deaf 31, Birmingham Eton Academy 7

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 52, Plainwell 41

Midland 42, Flint Hamady 37

Midland Calvary 45, Burton Atherton 5

Milan 46, Melvindale 6

Milford 36, Midland Dow 27

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 38, Trenton 14

Montrose Hill-McCloy 49, Burton Bendle 17

Morenci 67, Adrian 26

Morley-Stanwood 57, Leroy Pine River 52

Mount Pleasant 66, Bay City Central 25

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 45, Beaverton 43

Muskegon Mona Shores 43, Holland West Ottawa 34

Napoleon 38, Dansville 29

Negaunee 69, Escanaba 28

North Muskegon 42, Oakridge High School 31

Okemos 85, Lansing Sexton 2

Onekama 47, Traverse City St Francis 23

Ontonagon 32, Bessemer 20

Parchment 40, Fennville 35

Paw Paw 68, Mattawan 29

Pewamo-Westphalia 66, East Lansing 63

Pittsford 44, Sand Creek 20

Plymouth 65, Redford Thurston 22

Portage Central 53, Otsego 28

Reed City 25, Ludington 21

Richland Gull Lake 30, Battle Creek Pennfield 23

Riverview 54, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 34

Rochester 45, Romeo 22

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 44, Dryden 21

Rockford 71, Haslett 36

Royal Oak Shrine 52, Madison Heights Lamphere 34

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 49, Saginaw Arts and Science 30

Saginaw Swan Valley 50, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 38

Salem 49, Ann Arbor Huron 30

Saline 51, Birmingham Seaholm 37

Sandusky 35, Caro 24

Saugatuck 53, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 36

Spring Lake 41, Fremont 37

St Catherine 41, South Lyon East 37

St Clair 59, Richmond 31

St Johns 51, Eaton Rapids 34

St. Joseph OLL 27, Benton Harbor 23

St. Louis (MI) 42, Vestaburg 34

Standish-Sterling Central 50, Lincoln-Alcona 23

Stanton Central Montcalm 45, Ithaca 41

Stephenson 48, Dollar Bay 30

Stevensville Lakeshore 38, Edwardsburg 35

Summerfield 53, Hudson 41

Tawas 40, Pinconning 33

Union City 46, Mendon 45

Unionville-Sebewaing 53, Peck 33

Vassar 24, Marlette 20

Vicksburg 54, Schoolcraft 16

Walled Lake Northern 33, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 27

Watervliet 35, Hartford 22

Webberville 32, Morrice 19

West Iron County 49, Iron Mountain 47

Whitmore Lake 49, Taylor Prep 24

Wyandotte Roosevelt 45, Grosse Ile 34

Wyoming 55, Caledonia 43

Wyoming Godwin Heights 37, Muskegon Orchard View 30

Zeeland East 41, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 29

Zion Christian 52, Holland Black River 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grand Traverse Academy vs. Suttons Bay, ccd.

Harbor Springs vs. Maple City Glen Lake, ccd.

Hope Of Detroit vs. Dearborn Heights Robichaud, ccd.

Landmark Academy vs. Carsonville-Port Sanilac, ccd.

Mesick vs. Lake Leelanau St Mary, ccd.

Petoskey vs. Elk Rapids, ccd.

Rochester Adams vs. Waterford Kettering, ccd.

South Haven vs. Lawton, ccd.

