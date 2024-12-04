Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ATAP 50, Southfield Christian 28
Adrian Madison 37, Jonesville 27
Allegan 68, Wyoming Lee 8
Alma 67, Gladwin 21
Ann Arbor Skyline 57, Ann Arbor Greenhills 25
Ashley 68, Akron-Fairgrove 27
AuGres-Sims 74, Heston 14
Auburn Hills Avondale 63, Pontiac 13
Bad Axe 46, Flint International 14
Baraga 40, Painesdale Jeffers 29
Bath 51, Fulton-Middleton 12
Battle Creek Harper Creek 44, Olivet 40
Belding 44, Lake Odessa Lakewood 22
Bellaire 47, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 28
Berkley 66, Walled Lake Western 18
Berrien Springs 65, New Buffalo 22
Blissfield 33, Lenawee Christian 14
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 36, Waterford Our Lady 31
Bridgeport 62, Reese 48
Bridgman 31, Constantine 18
Brown City 63, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 37
Burton Genesee Christian 43, Ovid-Elsie 29
Calhoun Christian 47, Battle Creek Academy 22
Cass City 42, Ubly 21
Cedar Springs 56, Kent City 38
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 44, Plymouth Christian 29
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 62, L’Anse Creuse 46
Coldwater 38, Battle Creek Lakeview 24
Concord 58, Hanover-Horton 33
Corunna 59, Holly 16
Crystal Falls Forest Park 61, Carney-Nadeau 55
DeWitt 60, Saginaw United 19
Dearborn 58, Ann Arbor Pioneer 23
Dearborn Advanced Tech 79, Hazel Park 37
Dearborn Edsel Ford 42, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 14
Dearborn Fordson 28, Allen Park 27
Delton Kellogg 40, Vermontville Maple Valley 24
Detroit Leadership 30, Dearborn Heights Star 17
Detroit Osborn 45, Detroit Community 20
Dexter 52, Brighton 47
Ewen – Trout Creek 61, Norway 35
Farmington 27, Redford Union 25
Fenton 61, Ortonville Brandon 21
Flint Powers 62, Clarkston 55
Flushing 36, Clio 15
Fowlerville 55, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 11
Frankel 47, Farber Hebrew Day School 13
Freeland 69, Bay City Western 34
Gabriel Richard Catholic 69, Detroit Lincoln-King 27
Gaylord 56, Charlevoix 16
Gaylord St Mary 67, Ellsworth 21
Genesee 56, Birch Run 52
Gladstone 51, Ishpeming 47
Gobles 52, Decatur 27
Goodrich 67, Flint Kearsley 25
Grand Haven 52, Grandville Calvin 40
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 53, Lowell 30
Grand Rapids Northview 56, Coopersville 15
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 61, West Michigan Aviation 11
Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 57, Grand Rapids Wellspring 10
Grand Rapids Union 58, Lansing Eastern 24
Grand Rapids West Catholic 57, Hudsonville 46
Grandville 52, Holland 35
Grayling 35, Houghton Lake 22
Greenville 57, Howard City Tri-County 15
Grosse Pointe North 40, Liggett 29
Harbor Beach 34, Millington 29
Harrison 49, Coleman 19
Hartland 40, Holt 26
Hastings 48, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 42
Hemlock 57, Garber 40
Holland Calvary 31, Fruitport Calvary Christian 26
Holland Christian 48, East Grand Rapids 46
Hopkins 40, Three Rivers 36
Houghton 77, L’Anse 67
Howell 40, Williamston 26
Hudsonville Unity Christian 51, Grand Rapids Covenant 33
Ionia 78, Lansing Everett 10
Ironwood 38, Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 35
Ishpeming Westwood 54, Menominee 41
Jenison 45, Allendale 43
Kalamazoo Hackett 50, Coloma 6
Kalamazoo Phoenix 26, Muskegon Heights 23
Kinde-North Huron 42, Owendale-Gagetown 16
Lake Linden-Hubbell 54, Chassell 20
Lake Orion 37, Troy 32
Lakeland (MI) 58, Novi 31
Lansing Christian 37, Jackson Christian 9
Lawrence 46, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 19
Leslie 60, Laingsburg 38
Linden 44, Lake Fenton 22
Livingston Christian 62, Westland Hope 11
Lutheran Westland 54, Ann Arbor Central Academy 7
Mackinac Island 47, Maplewood Baptist 11
Macomb Dakota 50, Oxford 31
Manton 86, Buckley 49
Marshall 47, Battle Creek Central 42
Martin 43, Bloomingdale 0
Mason 56, Jackson Northwest 31
Mason County Eastern 46, Cadillac Heritage Christian 13
McBain 66, Kingsley 46
Memphis 31, Austin Catholic 19
Michigan Deaf 31, Birmingham Eton Academy 7
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 52, Plainwell 41
Midland 42, Flint Hamady 37
Midland Calvary 45, Burton Atherton 5
Milan 46, Melvindale 6
Milford 36, Midland Dow 27
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 38, Trenton 14
Montrose Hill-McCloy 49, Burton Bendle 17
Morenci 67, Adrian 26
Morley-Stanwood 57, Leroy Pine River 52
Mount Pleasant 66, Bay City Central 25
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 45, Beaverton 43
Muskegon Mona Shores 43, Holland West Ottawa 34
Napoleon 38, Dansville 29
Negaunee 69, Escanaba 28
North Muskegon 42, Oakridge High School 31
Okemos 85, Lansing Sexton 2
Onekama 47, Traverse City St Francis 23
Ontonagon 32, Bessemer 20
Parchment 40, Fennville 35
Paw Paw 68, Mattawan 29
Pewamo-Westphalia 66, East Lansing 63
Pittsford 44, Sand Creek 20
Plymouth 65, Redford Thurston 22
Portage Central 53, Otsego 28
Reed City 25, Ludington 21
Richland Gull Lake 30, Battle Creek Pennfield 23
Riverview 54, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 34
Rochester 45, Romeo 22
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 44, Dryden 21
Rockford 71, Haslett 36
Royal Oak Shrine 52, Madison Heights Lamphere 34
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 49, Saginaw Arts and Science 30
Saginaw Swan Valley 50, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 38
Salem 49, Ann Arbor Huron 30
Saline 51, Birmingham Seaholm 37
Sandusky 35, Caro 24
Saugatuck 53, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 36
Spring Lake 41, Fremont 37
St Catherine 41, South Lyon East 37
St Clair 59, Richmond 31
St Johns 51, Eaton Rapids 34
St. Joseph OLL 27, Benton Harbor 23
St. Louis (MI) 42, Vestaburg 34
Standish-Sterling Central 50, Lincoln-Alcona 23
Stanton Central Montcalm 45, Ithaca 41
Stephenson 48, Dollar Bay 30
Stevensville Lakeshore 38, Edwardsburg 35
Summerfield 53, Hudson 41
Tawas 40, Pinconning 33
Union City 46, Mendon 45
Unionville-Sebewaing 53, Peck 33
Vassar 24, Marlette 20
Vicksburg 54, Schoolcraft 16
Walled Lake Northern 33, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 27
Watervliet 35, Hartford 22
Webberville 32, Morrice 19
West Iron County 49, Iron Mountain 47
Whitmore Lake 49, Taylor Prep 24
Wyandotte Roosevelt 45, Grosse Ile 34
Wyoming 55, Caledonia 43
Wyoming Godwin Heights 37, Muskegon Orchard View 30
Zeeland East 41, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 29
Zion Christian 52, Holland Black River 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grand Traverse Academy vs. Suttons Bay, ccd.
Harbor Springs vs. Maple City Glen Lake, ccd.
Hope Of Detroit vs. Dearborn Heights Robichaud, ccd.
Landmark Academy vs. Carsonville-Port Sanilac, ccd.
Mesick vs. Lake Leelanau St Mary, ccd.
Petoskey vs. Elk Rapids, ccd.
Rochester Adams vs. Waterford Kettering, ccd.
South Haven vs. Lawton, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.