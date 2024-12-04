Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 51, Manchester 42
Adrian 53, Parma Western 41
Adrian Madison 71, Britton-Deerfield 33
Algonac 45, Memphis 37
Allegan 62, Constantine 22
Allen Park Cabrini 53, Lutheran Westland 49
Allendale 61, Jenison 43
Alpena 65, Sault Ste Marie 42
American International 60, Center Line Prep Academy 49
Ann Arbor Greenhills 54, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 48
Armada 51, Capac 45
Baraga 57, Painesdale Jeffers 29
Bark River-Harris 58, West Iron County 57
Battle Creek Harper Creek 55, Olivet 46
Battle Creek Lakeview 58, Coldwater 55
Battle Creek Pennfield 55, Richland Gull Lake 43
Bellevue 52, Athens 21
Berrien Springs 60, St Joseph 43
Big Rapids 56, West Michigan Aviation 51
Birmingham Brother Rice 58, Dearborn Divine Child 45
Blanchard Montabella 57, Merrill 27
Blissfield 62, Reading 39
Bloomfield Hills 46, Troy Athens 39
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 76, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 64
Breckenridge 50, Ashley 14
Bridgman 62, Dowagiac Union 44
Brighton 55, South Lyon 51
Brimley 63, Engadine 23
Brooklyn Columbia Central 44, Leslie 37
Brownstown Woodhaven 58, Dearborn Edsel Ford 55
Buchanan 70, Cassopolis 47
Burr Oak 61, Climax-Scotts 45
Burton Bendle 74, Montrose Hill-McCloy 66
Byron Center 63, Hamilton 43
Cadillac 53, Mount Pleasant 35
Cadillac Heritage Christian 66, Mason County Eastern 36
Caledonia 56, Wyoming 54
Carsonville-Port Sanilac 40, Landmark Academy 20
Colon 56, Mendon 52
Croswell-Lexington 60, New Haven 55
DeWitt 73, Lansing Eastern 51
Dearborn 59, Ann Arbor Pioneer 45
Dearborn Heights Star 39, Detroit Leadership 23
Dearborn Riverside West 69, Oakland International 49
Detroit Cass Tech 72, Macomb Dakota 56
Detroit Catholic Central 55, Canton 45
Detroit Community 64, Detroit Osborn 51
Detroit Country Day 62, Sterling Heights Stevenson 51
Detroit Davis 75, Dearborn Ford 60
Detroit UD Jesuit 78, Ferndale 65
Detroit Universal 51, Auburn Hills Christian 25
Detroit Western Intl 60, Detroit CMA 45
Dexter 64, Pinckney 25
East Jackson 64, Homer 47
Ecorse 50, Detroit UPAD 45
Escanaba 64, Negaunee 42
Evart 81, Roscommon 49
Fenton 77, Ortonville Brandon 46
Flint Kearsley 77, Goodrich 76
Flint Powers 58, Chesaning 35
Flushing 71, Clio 41
Forest Hills Eastern 76, Wyoming Lee 36
Fowler 62, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 59
Fowlerville 71, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 38
Frankel 65, Farber Hebrew Day School 18
Frankenmuth 76, Carrollton 43
Franklin 71, Plymouth Christian 46
Garber 51, Hemlock 24
Gibraltar Carlson 74, Wyandotte Roosevelt 23
Gobles 46, Decatur 29
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 57, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 51
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 70, Holland 53
Grand Rapids NorthPointe 59, Zion Christian 44
Grand Rapids Northview 72, Grandville 50
Grand Rapids Wellspring 48, Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 39
Grand Rapids West Catholic 52, Cedar Springs 42
Grass Lake 53, Hanover-Horton 48
Grayling 59, Houghton Lake 57
Greenville 82, Howard City Tri-County 25
Harper Woods 54, Detroit East English 52
Hart 66, Shelby 29
Hartland 41, Grand Ledge 38
Haslett 65, Ionia 55
Hazel Park 75, Dearborn Advanced Tech 58
Heston 53, AuGres-Sims 30
Hillsdale Academy 67, North Adams-Jerome 26
Holland Christian 68, East Grand Rapids 65
Holly 39, Corunna 26
Howell 47, Williamston 37
Hudsonville 78, Whitehall 55
Hudsonville Unity Christian 46, Grand Rapids Covenant 39
Ishpeming Westwood 82, Hancock 20
Ithaca 54, Standish-Sterling Central 52
Jackson 56, Lansing Catholic 50
Jackson Christian 56, Camden-Frontier 40
Kalamazoo Hackett 84, Coloma 63
Kalamazoo Phoenix 71, Muskegon Heights 55
Kalkaska 70, Tawas 45
Lake City 36, Manton 33
Lake Fenton 60, Linden 59
Lakeland (MI) 52, Romeo 44
Liggett 77, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 56
Lincoln Park 54, Trenton 40
Litchfield 49, Tekonsha 43
Livingston Christian 85, Westland Hope 46
Livonia Churchill 64, Garden City 54
Livonia Stevenson 54, Chandler Park Academy High School 44
Lowell 71, Newaygo 41
Ludington 82, Fremont 47
Maplewood Baptist 80, Mackinac Island 40
Martin 72, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 44
Mason 55, Jackson Northwest 7
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 61, Brethren 48
Melvindale 57, Milan 56
Michigan Center 59, Jonesville 46
Midland Calvary 62, Burton Atherton 44
Midland Dow 63, Bay City Central 37
Milford 52, Salem 35
Montague 40, Muskegon Orchard View 29
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 63, Fulton-Middleton 53
Munising 68, Gwinn 39
Muskegon 74, Holt 34
Muskegon Mona Shores 70, Holland West Ottawa 40
Napoleon 40, Vandercook Lake Jackson 29
New Buffalo 85, Eau Claire 56
Newport Jefferson 49, Sand Creek 32
Niles Brandywine 59, Stevensville Lakeshore 51
North Farmington 46, Farmington 41
North Muskegon 47, Mason County Central 39
Northville 56, Walled Lake Western 10
Novi 48, Walled Lake Central 32
Oakridge High School 72, Manistee 50
Okemos 60, Lansing Sexton 45
Ovid-Elsie 60, Burton Genesee Christian 18
Paw Paw 64, Mattawan 40
Plainwell 48, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 31
Plymouth 74, South Lyon East 57
Ravenna 57, Holton 16
Richmond 57, Dryden 34
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 53, Livonia Clarenceville 39
Rudyard 61, Cedarville 50
S. Bend Adams, Ind. 58, Niles 43
Saginaw Heritage 67, Traverse City Central 61
Saginaw Swan Valley 47, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 33
Saline 38, Detroit Lincoln-King 35
Schoolcraft 77, Watervliet 35
Southfield Christian 52, Royal Oak Shrine 35
Sparta 64, Fruitport 53
St Charles 41, Carson City-Crystal 34
St Johns 62, Eaton Rapids 50
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 69, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 63
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 73, Austin Catholic 32
Sturgis 47, Bronson 37
Summerfield 93, Whitmore Lake 60
Swartz Creek 60, Owosso 51
Taylor 46, Southgate Anderson 41
Taylor Prep 61, Detroit Cristo Rey 8
Tecumseh 54, Clinton 48
Three Rivers 41, Hopkins 30
Traverse City Christian 72, Harbor Light Christian 58
Vermontville Maple Valley 45, Saranac 42
Waldron 44, Pittsford 33
Walled Lake Northern 43, Detroit Ford 38
Waterford Oakside 69, Detroit Cody 60
Waterford Our Lady 52, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 47
Watersmeet Gogebic 77, Chassell 40
Wayland Union 51, Comstock Park 45
Webberville 69, Morrice 26
West Bloomfield 71, Detroit University Prep 70
Western Michigan Christian 47, Grandville Calvin 40
Westfield 73, Mt Clemens 30
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 51, Saugatuck 34
Yale 69, Macomb Lutheran North 57
Ypsilanti 36, Monroe 33
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 53, Novi Christian 30
Zeeland East 71, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Covert vs. Three Oaks River Valley, ccd.
Lawton vs. South Haven, ccd.
St. Joseph OLL vs. Benton Harbor Countryside, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.