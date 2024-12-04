Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Addison 51, Manchester 42 Adrian 53, Parma Western 41 Adrian Madison 71, Britton-Deerfield 33 Algonac 45, Memphis…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 51, Manchester 42

Adrian 53, Parma Western 41

Adrian Madison 71, Britton-Deerfield 33

Algonac 45, Memphis 37

Allegan 62, Constantine 22

Allen Park Cabrini 53, Lutheran Westland 49

Allendale 61, Jenison 43

Alpena 65, Sault Ste Marie 42

American International 60, Center Line Prep Academy 49

Ann Arbor Greenhills 54, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 48

Armada 51, Capac 45

Baraga 57, Painesdale Jeffers 29

Bark River-Harris 58, West Iron County 57

Battle Creek Harper Creek 55, Olivet 46

Battle Creek Lakeview 58, Coldwater 55

Battle Creek Pennfield 55, Richland Gull Lake 43

Bellevue 52, Athens 21

Berrien Springs 60, St Joseph 43

Big Rapids 56, West Michigan Aviation 51

Birmingham Brother Rice 58, Dearborn Divine Child 45

Blanchard Montabella 57, Merrill 27

Blissfield 62, Reading 39

Bloomfield Hills 46, Troy Athens 39

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 76, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 64

Breckenridge 50, Ashley 14

Bridgman 62, Dowagiac Union 44

Brighton 55, South Lyon 51

Brimley 63, Engadine 23

Brooklyn Columbia Central 44, Leslie 37

Brownstown Woodhaven 58, Dearborn Edsel Ford 55

Buchanan 70, Cassopolis 47

Burr Oak 61, Climax-Scotts 45

Burton Bendle 74, Montrose Hill-McCloy 66

Byron Center 63, Hamilton 43

Cadillac 53, Mount Pleasant 35

Cadillac Heritage Christian 66, Mason County Eastern 36

Caledonia 56, Wyoming 54

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 40, Landmark Academy 20

Colon 56, Mendon 52

Croswell-Lexington 60, New Haven 55

DeWitt 73, Lansing Eastern 51

Dearborn 59, Ann Arbor Pioneer 45

Dearborn Heights Star 39, Detroit Leadership 23

Dearborn Riverside West 69, Oakland International 49

Detroit Cass Tech 72, Macomb Dakota 56

Detroit Catholic Central 55, Canton 45

Detroit Community 64, Detroit Osborn 51

Detroit Country Day 62, Sterling Heights Stevenson 51

Detroit Davis 75, Dearborn Ford 60

Detroit UD Jesuit 78, Ferndale 65

Detroit Universal 51, Auburn Hills Christian 25

Detroit Western Intl 60, Detroit CMA 45

Dexter 64, Pinckney 25

East Jackson 64, Homer 47

Ecorse 50, Detroit UPAD 45

Escanaba 64, Negaunee 42

Evart 81, Roscommon 49

Fenton 77, Ortonville Brandon 46

Flint Kearsley 77, Goodrich 76

Flint Powers 58, Chesaning 35

Flushing 71, Clio 41

Forest Hills Eastern 76, Wyoming Lee 36

Fowler 62, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 59

Fowlerville 71, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 38

Frankel 65, Farber Hebrew Day School 18

Frankenmuth 76, Carrollton 43

Franklin 71, Plymouth Christian 46

Garber 51, Hemlock 24

Gibraltar Carlson 74, Wyandotte Roosevelt 23

Gobles 46, Decatur 29

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 57, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 51

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 70, Holland 53

Grand Rapids NorthPointe 59, Zion Christian 44

Grand Rapids Northview 72, Grandville 50

Grand Rapids Wellspring 48, Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 39

Grand Rapids West Catholic 52, Cedar Springs 42

Grass Lake 53, Hanover-Horton 48

Grayling 59, Houghton Lake 57

Greenville 82, Howard City Tri-County 25

Harper Woods 54, Detroit East English 52

Hart 66, Shelby 29

Hartland 41, Grand Ledge 38

Haslett 65, Ionia 55

Hazel Park 75, Dearborn Advanced Tech 58

Heston 53, AuGres-Sims 30

Hillsdale Academy 67, North Adams-Jerome 26

Holland Christian 68, East Grand Rapids 65

Holly 39, Corunna 26

Howell 47, Williamston 37

Hudsonville 78, Whitehall 55

Hudsonville Unity Christian 46, Grand Rapids Covenant 39

Ishpeming Westwood 82, Hancock 20

Ithaca 54, Standish-Sterling Central 52

Jackson 56, Lansing Catholic 50

Jackson Christian 56, Camden-Frontier 40

Kalamazoo Hackett 84, Coloma 63

Kalamazoo Phoenix 71, Muskegon Heights 55

Kalkaska 70, Tawas 45

Lake City 36, Manton 33

Lake Fenton 60, Linden 59

Lakeland (MI) 52, Romeo 44

Liggett 77, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 56

Lincoln Park 54, Trenton 40

Litchfield 49, Tekonsha 43

Livingston Christian 85, Westland Hope 46

Livonia Churchill 64, Garden City 54

Livonia Stevenson 54, Chandler Park Academy High School 44

Lowell 71, Newaygo 41

Ludington 82, Fremont 47

Maplewood Baptist 80, Mackinac Island 40

Martin 72, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 44

Mason 55, Jackson Northwest 7

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 61, Brethren 48

Melvindale 57, Milan 56

Michigan Center 59, Jonesville 46

Midland Calvary 62, Burton Atherton 44

Midland Dow 63, Bay City Central 37

Milford 52, Salem 35

Montague 40, Muskegon Orchard View 29

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 63, Fulton-Middleton 53

Munising 68, Gwinn 39

Muskegon 74, Holt 34

Muskegon Mona Shores 70, Holland West Ottawa 40

Napoleon 40, Vandercook Lake Jackson 29

New Buffalo 85, Eau Claire 56

Newport Jefferson 49, Sand Creek 32

Niles Brandywine 59, Stevensville Lakeshore 51

North Farmington 46, Farmington 41

North Muskegon 47, Mason County Central 39

Northville 56, Walled Lake Western 10

Novi 48, Walled Lake Central 32

Oakridge High School 72, Manistee 50

Okemos 60, Lansing Sexton 45

Ovid-Elsie 60, Burton Genesee Christian 18

Paw Paw 64, Mattawan 40

Plainwell 48, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 31

Plymouth 74, South Lyon East 57

Ravenna 57, Holton 16

Richmond 57, Dryden 34

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 53, Livonia Clarenceville 39

Rudyard 61, Cedarville 50

S. Bend Adams, Ind. 58, Niles 43

Saginaw Heritage 67, Traverse City Central 61

Saginaw Swan Valley 47, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 33

Saline 38, Detroit Lincoln-King 35

Schoolcraft 77, Watervliet 35

Southfield Christian 52, Royal Oak Shrine 35

Sparta 64, Fruitport 53

St Charles 41, Carson City-Crystal 34

St Johns 62, Eaton Rapids 50

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 69, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 63

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 73, Austin Catholic 32

Sturgis 47, Bronson 37

Summerfield 93, Whitmore Lake 60

Swartz Creek 60, Owosso 51

Taylor 46, Southgate Anderson 41

Taylor Prep 61, Detroit Cristo Rey 8

Tecumseh 54, Clinton 48

Three Rivers 41, Hopkins 30

Traverse City Christian 72, Harbor Light Christian 58

Vermontville Maple Valley 45, Saranac 42

Waldron 44, Pittsford 33

Walled Lake Northern 43, Detroit Ford 38

Waterford Oakside 69, Detroit Cody 60

Waterford Our Lady 52, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 47

Watersmeet Gogebic 77, Chassell 40

Wayland Union 51, Comstock Park 45

Webberville 69, Morrice 26

West Bloomfield 71, Detroit University Prep 70

Western Michigan Christian 47, Grandville Calvin 40

Westfield 73, Mt Clemens 30

Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 51, Saugatuck 34

Yale 69, Macomb Lutheran North 57

Ypsilanti 36, Monroe 33

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 53, Novi Christian 30

Zeeland East 71, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Covert vs. Three Oaks River Valley, ccd.

Lawton vs. South Haven, ccd.

St. Joseph OLL vs. Benton Harbor Countryside, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

