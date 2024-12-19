Towns tears up T-wolves in return with 32 points and 20 rebounds in 133-107 romp by Knicks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points and 20 rebounds in his return to Minnesota, leading the inspired New…

Mikal Bridges scored 29 points for the Knicks, who built a lead as big as 36 points in the third quarter and won for the 12th time in 16 games.

Towns was the star, the subject of a loud ovation and a tribute video before the game highlighting his nine seasons with Minnesota after being picked first overall in the 2015 draft.

Traded to New York just before training camp began for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, Towns clearly had fun from start to finish as the Knicks romped to 73-point first half.

Randle had 24 points for the Timberwolves, who were outscored 37-8 over the first nine minutes of the second quarter. Towns had 19 points in that period, his highest in any quarter this season.

Key moment

Midway through the third quarter, Towns grabbed a rebound to start a fast break and finished on the other end with his fifth 3-pointer, striking a pose in front of Timberwolves coach Chris Finch after a perfect swish for an 84-59 lead.

Key stat

The Timberwolves, in winning six of their previous seven games, held opponents to 92 points or fewer in each victory. This was the most points they’ve allowed this season.

Takeaways

Knicks: Josh Hart was scratched from the starting lineup for personal reasons, but one of the NBA ‘s best offenses never missed a beat and shot 51.5% from the field.

Timberwolves: This was an emotional game for them just as much as it was for Towns, but they never recovered from a staggering second quarter by the Knicks and lacked energy the rest of the way.

Up next

New York plays at New Orleans on Saturday, when Minnesota hosts Golden State.

