Tkachuk scores twice, Panthers defeat Wild 6-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice, Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice, Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 6-1 on Wednesday night.

Aaron Ekblad added his second goal of the season to go with two assists, and Mackie Samoskevich, Niko Mikkola and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for Florida. Tkachuk has 13 goals this season and has scored eight times in his past eight games.

Marco Rossi scored his 12th goal of the season for Minnesota. He has five goals in nine games since joining the top line with Kirill Kaprizov after Joel Eriksson Ek was injured.

Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots while making his 1,004th career start, surpassing Patrick Roy for third all-time. Only Martin Brodeur (1,251 starts) and Roberto Luongo (1,014) have more.

RED WINGS 6, FLYERS 4

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane scored the decisive third-period goal and added an assist as Detroit beat Philadelphia.

J.T. Compher and Lucas Raymond also contributed a goal and an assist each. Alex DeBrincat, Michael Rasmussen and Joe Veleno had the other goals for the Red Wings.

Alex Lyon, playing in his first game since Nov. 25, stopped 15 shots. He was sidelined the previous nine games due to a lower-body injury.

Travis Konecny, Noah Cates, Ryan Poehling and Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers, who trailed 4-2 after two periods but tied it at 4 early in the third. Samuel Ersson made 18 saves.

Detroit played with five defensemen in the last two periods after Simon Edvinsson departed with an upper-body injury.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, DALLAS 3

DALLAS (AP) — Nicholas Robertson scored the go-ahead goal and assisted on another against his older brother’s team, William Nylander scored twice and Toronto beat Dallas.

Joseph Woll stopped 38 shots for the Atlantic Division-leading Maple Leafs, who won for the fourth time in five games.

Robertson made it 3-2 with an unassisted goal at 5:31 of the second period, only 16 seconds after Nylander’s first goal tied the game. The 23-year-old Robertson assisted on Bobby McMann’s goal later in the second, when 25-year-old Jason Robertson was on the ice for the Stars.

McMann’s goal was the fourth for Toronto in its first eight shots against Jake Oettinger, who on his 26th birthday lost for only the second time in 14 starts this season at the American Airlines Center. Casey DeSmith replaced him in net to start the third period.

Evgenii Dadonov and Sam Steel scored for Dallas. Steel’s shot over Woll’s right shoulder made it 1-0 only 5:14 into the game, but Toronto tied it on Max Domi’s score 59 seconds later.

DUCKS 3, JETS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored with 24 seconds left and Anaheim rallied late for a victory over NHL-leading Winnipeg.

Frank Vatrano scored his second goal with 4:46 left for the Ducks, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 19. Anaheim won in regulation for the first time in three weeks.

Lukas Dostal stopped 21 shots for the Ducks.

Gabriel Vilardi and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who had won five of seven. Eric Comrie made 28 saves, but the seldom-used backup goalie remained winless in six starts since Nov. 1.

Vatrano tied it when his long shot banked off the skate of Vladislav Namestnikov and beat Comrie.

CANUCKS 3, UTAH 2, OT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mikhail Sergachev scored 4:48 into overtime to lift Utah to a victory over Vancouver.

Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther scored for Utah in the third period to force overtime. Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves. Logan Cooley added two assists.

Danton Heinen and Dakota Joshua scored for Vancouver, and Thatcher Demko stopped 28 shots. Quinn Hughes assisted on both goals.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.