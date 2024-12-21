Tippett’s OT goal and 4-point game powers the Flyers to a 5-4 comeback win over the Blue Jackets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Owen Tippett scored at 3:30 of overtime to punctuate a four-point game and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Owen Tippett scored at 3:30 of overtime to punctuate a four-point game and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a three-game losing streak with 5-4, come-from-behind win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Morgan Frost scored twice and Tyson Foerster tied the game with less than two minutes remaining in the third period as Philadelphia won for the fifth time this season when trailing after two periods. Samuel Ersson made 21 saves.

Mathieu Olivier, Mikael Pyyhtia, Kirill Marchenko and Jake Christiansen scored for the Blue Jackets, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Tippett assisted on three of the Flyers’ four goals in the third period, including Foerster’s tying score. In OT, he broke in on a 2-on-1 with Noah Cates and beat Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (25 saves) with a backhand shot.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Columbus blocked 24 shots. It was a key in keeping Philadelphia off the scoreboard in the first two periods.

Flyers: Captain Sean Couturier was a late scratch for what the team called personal reasons. Philadelphia inserted Olle Lycksell into the lineup as a replacement. Lycksell was recalled earlier Saturday to take the roster spot of defenseman Emil Andrae, who was returned to Lehigh Valley of the AHL.

Key moment

Foerster’s goal on a deflection of a shot by Travis Konecny at 18:16 of the third period was the Flyers’ third game-tying goal in the third period.

Key stat

Frost has scored seven goals in his last seven games against Columbus.

Up next

The Blue Jackets host Montreal on Monday. Philadelphia begins a six-game trip in Pittsburgh on Monday.

