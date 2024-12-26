Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Briar Woods 38, TJ-Alexandria 37
Deep Creek 72, Durham Hillside, N.C. 13
J.I. Burton 62, McMinn County, Tenn. 50
Lightridge 51, Fairfax 21
Norfolk Academy 61, GW-Danville 32
Orange County 63, Martinsville 21
Person, N.C. 43, Nottoway 16
Prince Edward County 51, Halifax County 43
Rockcastle County, Ky. 52, Union 45
Shining Stars Sports 93, Raleigh Ravenscroft, N.C. 25
Steward School 70, Carrboro, N.C. 30
Washington-Liberty 62, Clarke County 42
Boo Williams Tournament=
Black Bracket=
Great Bridge 59, Kecoughtan 39
I. C. Norcom High School 44, Kempsville 30
Bronze Bracket=
Hampton Roads 59, Granby 42
Indian River 42, James River 36
Maury 51, Lakeland (VA) 29
Miller School 56, Phoebus 25
Gold Bracket=
Archbishop Spalding, Md. 61, Henrico 46
Hayfield 39, St Vincent Pallotti High School, Md. 33
Menchville 65, Hickory Ridge, N.C. 41
Norfolk Christian School 62, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 51
Silver Bracket=
King’s Fork High School 57, Grafton 27
Manor High School 36, Green Run 33
Salem-Va. Beach 48, Grassfield 36
South Bronx Preparatory – A College Board, N.Y. 40, Colonial Forge 38
