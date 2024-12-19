Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Berkeley Springs 56, Hancock, Md. 49 Bridgeport 67, Robert C. Byrd 47 Buckhannon-Upshur 61, North Marion 52…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berkeley Springs 56, Hancock, Md. 49

Bridgeport 67, Robert C. Byrd 47

Buckhannon-Upshur 61, North Marion 52

East Hardy 85, Harman 31

Fairmont Senior 77, Grafton 40

Lewis County 49, Philip Barbour 46

Magnolia 85, Bridgeport, Ohio 64

Ravenswood 61, Wahama 45

Summit Christian 58, East Fairmont 55

Tug Valley 67, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 64

Warren Central, Ky. 70, Hurricane 43

Wayne 81, Sissonville 57

Williamstown 87, St. Marys 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

