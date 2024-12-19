Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berkeley Springs 56, Hancock, Md. 49
Bridgeport 67, Robert C. Byrd 47
Buckhannon-Upshur 61, North Marion 52
East Hardy 85, Harman 31
Fairmont Senior 77, Grafton 40
Lewis County 49, Philip Barbour 46
Magnolia 85, Bridgeport, Ohio 64
Ravenswood 61, Wahama 45
Summit Christian 58, East Fairmont 55
Tug Valley 67, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 64
Warren Central, Ky. 70, Hurricane 43
Wayne 81, Sissonville 57
Williamstown 87, St. Marys 29
___
