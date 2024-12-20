Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 53, Monroe 49
All Saints (MI) 24, Kinde-North Huron 16
Ann Arbor Greenhills 47, Ann Arbor Central Academy 12
Ann Arbor Skyline 41, Whitmore Lake 11
Baraga 53, Stephenson 44
Bark River-Harris 58, Iron Mountain 50
Bath 52, Saranac 21
Battle Creek Central 60, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 33
Battle Creek Lakeview 44, Kalamazoo Central 41
Beal City 41, Clare 34
Belding 67, Sparta 33
Belleville 78, Livonia Churchill 24
Berkley 46, Southfield A&T 42
Berrien Springs 46, Dowagiac Union 26
Big Rapids Crossroads 41, Baldwin 38
Birmingham Seaholm 48, Ferndale 44
Bridgman 43, Watervliet 24
Brighton 49, Canton 28
Brownstown Woodhaven 53, Southgate Anderson 17
Buckley 78, Benzie Central 37
Cadillac 50, Petoskey 40
Caledonia 53, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 38
Carney-Nadeau 33, Florence, Wis. 30
Cassopolis 67, Comstock 25
Centreville 44, Bangor 18
Coldwater 39, Battle Creek Pennfield 21
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 65, Hannahville Indian 17
Corunna 52, Byron 25
Crystal Falls Forest Park 37, Eben Junction Superior Central 22
Dearborn Fordson 40, Franklin 27
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 71, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 32
Decatur 42, Hartford 14
Detroit Osborn 49, Detroit Ford 3
Detroit Pershing 55, Detroit Cody 36
Edwardsburg 52, Sturgis 35
Escanaba 47, West Iron County 25
Ewen – Trout Creek 60, Ontonagon 19
Factoryville Christian 45, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 27
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 60, Macomb Dakota 46
Flint Hamady 67, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 17
Fowler 51, Potterville 24
Fraser 56, Grosse Pointe South 43
Fulton-Middleton 44, Vestaburg 33
Garden City 41, Redford Union 34
Gaylord St Mary 60, Mancelona 29
Gladstone 39, Houghton 36
Gladwin 45, Houghton Lake 42
Grand Rapids Christian 58, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 50
Grayling 45, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 24
Grosse Ile 46, Gabriel Richard Catholic 33
Hamtramck 44, River Rouge 37
Harbor Light Christian 64, Alba 16
Hart 53, North Muskegon 24
Hartland 45, Salem 21
Haslett 74, Fowlerville 43
Indian River-Inland Lakes 71, Pellston 10
Ishpeming 40, Hancock 32
Jenison 58, Hamilton 49
Johannesburg-Lewiston 61, Onaway 42
Kalkaska 53, Leroy Pine River 29
Kimball New Life Christian 36, Michigan Deaf 17
Kingston 53, Cass City 46
Lake Orion 56, Bay City Western 29
Lakeland (MI) 56, Holly 1
Leland 49, Suttons Bay 15
Lenawee Christian 55, Britton-Deerfield 25
Liggett 49, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 42
Livingston Christian 55, Rochester Hills Christian 37
Ludington 50, Whitehall 24
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 37, Sterling Heights Stevenson 34
Madison Heights 28, Center Line 25
Manistee 51, Holton 32
Manton 50, Kingsley 41
Marcellus 56, Bloomingdale 31
Marine City 42, Madison Heights Lamphere 35
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 33, Ferndale University 31
Marshall 65, Hastings 35
Mason County Eastern 56, Walkerville 12
Merrill 57, Coleman 19
Michigan Center 49, East Jackson 28
Midland 55, Midland Dow 52
Midland Calvary 36, Farwell 29
Milford 58, Walled Lake Central 25
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 53, Erie-Mason 37
Morenci 52, Sand Creek 6
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 62, Breckenridge 31
Newberry 44, Manistique 37
Niles Brandywine 56, Benton Harbor 10
Northville 47, Howell 45
Onekama 70, Maple City Glen Lake 38
Onsted 38, Napoleon 32
Otisville LakeVille def. Owendale-Gagetown, forfeit
Otsego 63, Three Rivers 28
Oxford 49, Troy 32
Painesdale Jeffers 52, Dollar Bay 38
Parma Western 65, Battle Creek Harper Creek 24
Pentwater 32, Marion 27
Pewamo-Westphalia 69, Dansville 14
Plymouth 57, Novi 31
Pontiac Notre Dame 35, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 18
Portland St Patrick 46, Perry 26
Richland Gull Lake 42, Portage Northern 40
Rochester 51, Royal Oak Shrine 26
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 39, Romeo 23
Romulus 50, Redford Thurston 44, 6OT
Roscommon 47, Beaverton 34
Roseville 59, Hazel Park 24
Saginaw Arts and Science 50, AuGres-Sims 40
Saginaw Heritage 60, Hemlock 35
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 40, Millington 38
Saline 31, Riverview 30
Sandusky 42, Unionville-Sebewaing 31
South Lyon East 54, Walled Lake Northern 39
St Charles 82, Ashley 56
St Clair 43, Marysville 22
St Joseph 50, Portage Central 36
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 47, New Haven 24
St. Clair Shores South Lake 42, Warren Fitzgerald 39
Stevensville Lakeshore 52, Mattawan 31
Taylor 31, Trenton 29
Traverse City Central 72, Gaylord 43
Troy Athens 50, North Farmington 44
Utica Eisenhower 59, Warren Cousino 37
Vicksburg 45, Plainwell 18
Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 72, Bessemer 45
Waterford Kettering 57, Walled Lake Western 21
Wayne Memorial 71, Dearborn 29
Webberville 56, Caseville 16
White Pigeon 45, Lawrence 43
Whiteford 47, Summerfield 45
Williamston 51, Lansing Eastern 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carson City-Crystal vs. Blanchard Montabella, ccd.
Westland Universal vs. Hope Of Detroit, ccd.
