Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Adrian 53, Monroe 49 All Saints (MI) 24, Kinde-North Huron 16 Ann Arbor Greenhills 47, Ann Arbor…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 53, Monroe 49

All Saints (MI) 24, Kinde-North Huron 16

Ann Arbor Greenhills 47, Ann Arbor Central Academy 12

Ann Arbor Skyline 41, Whitmore Lake 11

Baraga 53, Stephenson 44

Bark River-Harris 58, Iron Mountain 50

Bath 52, Saranac 21

Battle Creek Central 60, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 33

Battle Creek Lakeview 44, Kalamazoo Central 41

Beal City 41, Clare 34

Belding 67, Sparta 33

Belleville 78, Livonia Churchill 24

Berkley 46, Southfield A&T 42

Berrien Springs 46, Dowagiac Union 26

Big Rapids Crossroads 41, Baldwin 38

Birmingham Seaholm 48, Ferndale 44

Bridgman 43, Watervliet 24

Brighton 49, Canton 28

Brownstown Woodhaven 53, Southgate Anderson 17

Buckley 78, Benzie Central 37

Cadillac 50, Petoskey 40

Caledonia 53, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 38

Carney-Nadeau 33, Florence, Wis. 30

Cassopolis 67, Comstock 25

Centreville 44, Bangor 18

Coldwater 39, Battle Creek Pennfield 21

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 65, Hannahville Indian 17

Corunna 52, Byron 25

Crystal Falls Forest Park 37, Eben Junction Superior Central 22

Dearborn Fordson 40, Franklin 27

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 71, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 32

Decatur 42, Hartford 14

Detroit Osborn 49, Detroit Ford 3

Detroit Pershing 55, Detroit Cody 36

Edwardsburg 52, Sturgis 35

Escanaba 47, West Iron County 25

Ewen – Trout Creek 60, Ontonagon 19

Factoryville Christian 45, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 27

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 60, Macomb Dakota 46

Flint Hamady 67, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 17

Fowler 51, Potterville 24

Fraser 56, Grosse Pointe South 43

Fulton-Middleton 44, Vestaburg 33

Garden City 41, Redford Union 34

Gaylord St Mary 60, Mancelona 29

Gladstone 39, Houghton 36

Gladwin 45, Houghton Lake 42

Grand Rapids Christian 58, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 50

Grayling 45, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 24

Grosse Ile 46, Gabriel Richard Catholic 33

Hamtramck 44, River Rouge 37

Harbor Light Christian 64, Alba 16

Hart 53, North Muskegon 24

Hartland 45, Salem 21

Haslett 74, Fowlerville 43

Indian River-Inland Lakes 71, Pellston 10

Ishpeming 40, Hancock 32

Jenison 58, Hamilton 49

Johannesburg-Lewiston 61, Onaway 42

Kalkaska 53, Leroy Pine River 29

Kimball New Life Christian 36, Michigan Deaf 17

Kingston 53, Cass City 46

Lake Orion 56, Bay City Western 29

Lakeland (MI) 56, Holly 1

Leland 49, Suttons Bay 15

Lenawee Christian 55, Britton-Deerfield 25

Liggett 49, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 42

Livingston Christian 55, Rochester Hills Christian 37

Ludington 50, Whitehall 24

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 37, Sterling Heights Stevenson 34

Madison Heights 28, Center Line 25

Manistee 51, Holton 32

Manton 50, Kingsley 41

Marcellus 56, Bloomingdale 31

Marine City 42, Madison Heights Lamphere 35

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 33, Ferndale University 31

Marshall 65, Hastings 35

Mason County Eastern 56, Walkerville 12

Merrill 57, Coleman 19

Michigan Center 49, East Jackson 28

Midland 55, Midland Dow 52

Midland Calvary 36, Farwell 29

Milford 58, Walled Lake Central 25

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 53, Erie-Mason 37

Morenci 52, Sand Creek 6

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 62, Breckenridge 31

Newberry 44, Manistique 37

Niles Brandywine 56, Benton Harbor 10

Northville 47, Howell 45

Onekama 70, Maple City Glen Lake 38

Onsted 38, Napoleon 32

Otisville LakeVille def. Owendale-Gagetown, forfeit

Otsego 63, Three Rivers 28

Oxford 49, Troy 32

Painesdale Jeffers 52, Dollar Bay 38

Parma Western 65, Battle Creek Harper Creek 24

Pentwater 32, Marion 27

Pewamo-Westphalia 69, Dansville 14

Plymouth 57, Novi 31

Pontiac Notre Dame 35, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 18

Portland St Patrick 46, Perry 26

Richland Gull Lake 42, Portage Northern 40

Rochester 51, Royal Oak Shrine 26

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 39, Romeo 23

Romulus 50, Redford Thurston 44, 6OT

Roscommon 47, Beaverton 34

Roseville 59, Hazel Park 24

Saginaw Arts and Science 50, AuGres-Sims 40

Saginaw Heritage 60, Hemlock 35

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 40, Millington 38

Saline 31, Riverview 30

Sandusky 42, Unionville-Sebewaing 31

South Lyon East 54, Walled Lake Northern 39

St Charles 82, Ashley 56

St Clair 43, Marysville 22

St Joseph 50, Portage Central 36

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 47, New Haven 24

St. Clair Shores South Lake 42, Warren Fitzgerald 39

Stevensville Lakeshore 52, Mattawan 31

Taylor 31, Trenton 29

Traverse City Central 72, Gaylord 43

Troy Athens 50, North Farmington 44

Utica Eisenhower 59, Warren Cousino 37

Vicksburg 45, Plainwell 18

Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 72, Bessemer 45

Waterford Kettering 57, Walled Lake Western 21

Wayne Memorial 71, Dearborn 29

Webberville 56, Caseville 16

White Pigeon 45, Lawrence 43

Whiteford 47, Summerfield 45

Williamston 51, Lansing Eastern 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carson City-Crystal vs. Blanchard Montabella, ccd.

Westland Universal vs. Hope Of Detroit, ccd.

