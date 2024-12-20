Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Adrian Madison 69, Hudson 45 Allen Park 57, Dearborn Edsel Ford 46 Almont 65, Richmond 58 Baldwin…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 69, Hudson 45

Allen Park 57, Dearborn Edsel Ford 46

Almont 65, Richmond 58

Baldwin 83, Big Rapids Crossroads 23

Battle Creek Harper Creek 51, Parma Western 45

Battle Creek Pennfield 57, Coldwater 55

Beal City 73, Evart 60

Belleville 64, Livonia Churchill 42

Bellevue 75, Burr Oak 67

Benton Harbor 74, Niles Brandywine 69

Berrien Springs 62, Dowagiac Union 57

Birch Run 59, Byron 46

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 47, Royal Oak Shrine 38

Brimley 60, Alanson 26

Bronson 60, Quincy 44

Brown City 53, Otisville LakeVille 38

Brownstown Woodhaven 42, Southgate Anderson 41

Cadillac Homeschoolers 52, Grand Traverse Academy 42

Calumet 65, Hancock 31

Canton 48, Brighton 41

Canton Prep 56, Dearborn Heights Star 47

Carney-Nadeau 64, Engadine 46

Centreville 76, Bangor 38

Cheboygan 68, Rudyard 61

Clarkston 71, West Bloomfield 54

Comstock 60, Cassopolis 53

Concord 55, Reading 30

Corunna 40, Burton Genesee Christian 35

Dearborn Fordson 31, Franklin 30

Detroit Davis 62, Frankel 26

Detroit Douglass 61, Dearborn Ford 58

Dryden 67, Capac 59

Dundee 47, Hillsdale 44

Durand 73, Montrose Hill-McCloy 48

East Lansing 75, Lansing Waverly 65

Edwardsburg 53, Sturgis 27

Escanaba 67, Bark River-Harris 34

Ewen – Trout Creek 60, Ontonagon 41

Flint Kearsley 55, Pontiac Notre Dame 50

Flushing 68, Mt Morris 62

Gaylord St Mary 56, Fife Lake Forest Area 14

Gibraltar Carlson 54, Riverview 50

Grand Rapids Christian 58, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 50

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 80, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 67

Grand Rapids NorthPointe 55, Grand Rapids Union 37

Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 52, Libertas 25

Grand Rapids West Catholic 66, Grand River 32

Grandville 53, Coopersville 43

Hannahville Indian 79, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 60

Hartford 65, Decatur 22

Hartland 53, Salem 44

Hillsdale Academy 57, Tekonsha 13

Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 59, Calhoun Christian 39

Holt 68, Lansing Everett 57

Hope Of Detroit 74, Westland Universal 23

Ida 60, Clinton 52

Imlay City 51, Croswell-Lexington 33

Jackson Christian 54, North Adams-Jerome 41

Kalamazoo Central 68, Battle Creek Lakeview 49

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 69, Battle Creek Central 47

Lake City 38, Morley-Stanwood 28

Lakeland (MI) 57, Holly 38

Leroy Pine River 51, Gaylord 42

Lincoln Park 57, Wyandotte Roosevelt 19

Lincoln-Alcona 55, Hale 36

Livingston Christian 56, Rochester Hills Christian 45

MMSA 65, Southfield Manoogian 14

Mancelona 69, Indian River-Inland Lakes 51

Marcellus 69, Bloomingdale 42

Marshall 50, Hastings 49

Mattawan 54, Stevensville Lakeshore 38

Melvindale 87, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 42

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 47, Caledonia 44

Midland Dow 53, Midland 45

Niles 65, Paw Paw 61

Northville 65, Howell 59

Norway 60, North Central 59

Novi 60, Plymouth 53

Oakridge High School 72, Muskegon Orchard View 33

Okemos 61, Grand Ledge 37

Onsted 88, Blissfield 45

Otsego 83, Three Rivers 43

Painesdale Jeffers 50, Lake Linden-Hubbell 44

Pittsford 55, Camden-Frontier 32

Plainwell 58, Vicksburg 27

Portage Northern 62, Richland Gull Lake 38

Redford Thurston 70, Romulus 40

Rogers City 48, Posen 40

Saginaw Arts and Science 61, AuGres-Sims 20

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 49, Midland Calvary 31

South Lyon East 50, Walled Lake Northern 36

Springport 80, Vermontville Maple Valley 43

Stockbridge 80, Union City 37

Swartz Creek 66, Ortonville Brandon 24

Taylor Trillium 75, Center Line Prep Academy 49

Three Lakes, Wis. 64, Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 44

Traverse City Christian 60, Manton 46

Trenton 54, Taylor 50

Waldron 59, Litchfield 30

Walled Lake Western 55, Waterford Kettering 45

Waterford Mott 67, South Lyon 55

Wayne Memorial 76, Dearborn 63

Webberville 75, Dryden 60

Western Michigan Christian 62, Fruitport 60

White Pigeon 73, Lawrence 28

Whitmore Lake 61, Ann Arbor Greenhills 46

Williamston 67, Lansing Eastern 63

Wyoming Lee 45, Hopkins 29

Zeeland East 75, East Grand Rapids 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Garden City vs. Redford Union, ccd.

Tawas vs. Mio-AuSable, ccd.

