Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 69, Hudson 45
Allen Park 57, Dearborn Edsel Ford 46
Almont 65, Richmond 58
Baldwin 83, Big Rapids Crossroads 23
Battle Creek Harper Creek 51, Parma Western 45
Battle Creek Pennfield 57, Coldwater 55
Beal City 73, Evart 60
Belleville 64, Livonia Churchill 42
Bellevue 75, Burr Oak 67
Benton Harbor 74, Niles Brandywine 69
Berrien Springs 62, Dowagiac Union 57
Birch Run 59, Byron 46
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 47, Royal Oak Shrine 38
Brimley 60, Alanson 26
Bronson 60, Quincy 44
Brown City 53, Otisville LakeVille 38
Brownstown Woodhaven 42, Southgate Anderson 41
Cadillac Homeschoolers 52, Grand Traverse Academy 42
Calumet 65, Hancock 31
Canton 48, Brighton 41
Canton Prep 56, Dearborn Heights Star 47
Carney-Nadeau 64, Engadine 46
Centreville 76, Bangor 38
Cheboygan 68, Rudyard 61
Clarkston 71, West Bloomfield 54
Comstock 60, Cassopolis 53
Concord 55, Reading 30
Corunna 40, Burton Genesee Christian 35
Dearborn Fordson 31, Franklin 30
Detroit Davis 62, Frankel 26
Detroit Douglass 61, Dearborn Ford 58
Dryden 67, Capac 59
Dundee 47, Hillsdale 44
Durand 73, Montrose Hill-McCloy 48
East Lansing 75, Lansing Waverly 65
Edwardsburg 53, Sturgis 27
Escanaba 67, Bark River-Harris 34
Ewen – Trout Creek 60, Ontonagon 41
Flint Kearsley 55, Pontiac Notre Dame 50
Flushing 68, Mt Morris 62
Gaylord St Mary 56, Fife Lake Forest Area 14
Gibraltar Carlson 54, Riverview 50
Grand Rapids Christian 58, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 50
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 80, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 67
Grand Rapids NorthPointe 55, Grand Rapids Union 37
Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 52, Libertas 25
Grand Rapids West Catholic 66, Grand River 32
Grandville 53, Coopersville 43
Hannahville Indian 79, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 60
Hartford 65, Decatur 22
Hartland 53, Salem 44
Hillsdale Academy 57, Tekonsha 13
Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 59, Calhoun Christian 39
Holt 68, Lansing Everett 57
Hope Of Detroit 74, Westland Universal 23
Ida 60, Clinton 52
Imlay City 51, Croswell-Lexington 33
Jackson Christian 54, North Adams-Jerome 41
Kalamazoo Central 68, Battle Creek Lakeview 49
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 69, Battle Creek Central 47
Lake City 38, Morley-Stanwood 28
Lakeland (MI) 57, Holly 38
Leroy Pine River 51, Gaylord 42
Lincoln Park 57, Wyandotte Roosevelt 19
Lincoln-Alcona 55, Hale 36
Livingston Christian 56, Rochester Hills Christian 45
MMSA 65, Southfield Manoogian 14
Mancelona 69, Indian River-Inland Lakes 51
Marcellus 69, Bloomingdale 42
Marshall 50, Hastings 49
Mattawan 54, Stevensville Lakeshore 38
Melvindale 87, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 42
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 47, Caledonia 44
Midland Dow 53, Midland 45
Niles 65, Paw Paw 61
Northville 65, Howell 59
Norway 60, North Central 59
Novi 60, Plymouth 53
Oakridge High School 72, Muskegon Orchard View 33
Okemos 61, Grand Ledge 37
Onsted 88, Blissfield 45
Otsego 83, Three Rivers 43
Painesdale Jeffers 50, Lake Linden-Hubbell 44
Pittsford 55, Camden-Frontier 32
Plainwell 58, Vicksburg 27
Portage Northern 62, Richland Gull Lake 38
Redford Thurston 70, Romulus 40
Rogers City 48, Posen 40
Saginaw Arts and Science 61, AuGres-Sims 20
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 49, Midland Calvary 31
South Lyon East 50, Walled Lake Northern 36
Springport 80, Vermontville Maple Valley 43
Stockbridge 80, Union City 37
Swartz Creek 66, Ortonville Brandon 24
Taylor Trillium 75, Center Line Prep Academy 49
Three Lakes, Wis. 64, Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 44
Traverse City Christian 60, Manton 46
Trenton 54, Taylor 50
Waldron 59, Litchfield 30
Walled Lake Western 55, Waterford Kettering 45
Waterford Mott 67, South Lyon 55
Wayne Memorial 76, Dearborn 63
Webberville 75, Dryden 60
Western Michigan Christian 62, Fruitport 60
White Pigeon 73, Lawrence 28
Whitmore Lake 61, Ann Arbor Greenhills 46
Williamston 67, Lansing Eastern 63
Wyoming Lee 45, Hopkins 29
Zeeland East 75, East Grand Rapids 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Garden City vs. Redford Union, ccd.
Tawas vs. Mio-AuSable, ccd.
