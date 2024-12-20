Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Altavista 73, Amherst County 67 Atlee 69, Dinwiddie 47 Bethel 58, Gloucester 46 Brooke Point 62, Massaponax…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 73, Amherst County 67

Atlee 69, Dinwiddie 47

Bethel 58, Gloucester 46

Brooke Point 62, Massaponax 60

Carver 63, Charles City County High School 44

Chatham 60, Magna Vista 50

Christian Heritage Academy 45, Timberlake Christian 44

Colonial Forge 59, Mountain View 31

Dan River 76, Patrick County 46

Denbigh 62, Warwick 40

Dorman, S.C. 76, Gate City 39

Douglas Freeman 70, Prince George 42

Eastern Montgomery 64, Bath County 38

Fauquier 65, Manassas Park 15

Franklin 79, Nandua 59

George Wythe 65, Annandale 54

Granby 57, Greenbrier Christian 15

Grassfield 82, Brunswick 50

Gretna 54, Tunstall 34

Hampton 66, Heritage 49

Henrico 69, Mills Godwin 53

Heritage 55, Briar Woods 41

Highland-Warrenton 67, St. Annes-Belfield 57

J.R. Tucker 64, Colonial Heights 53

John Handley 66, Sherando 49

John Marshall 77, Hopewell 57

King George 67, Culpeper 62

Lee High 72, Eastside 64

Loudoun Valley 84, Loudoun County 65

Meridian High School 93, Osbourn Park 25

Middlesex 53, K&Q Central 37

Nelson County 81, Parry McCluer High School 69

New Covenant 68, Grove Avenue Baptist 34

Norfolk Christian School 75, TEACH Homeschool 19

Peninsula Catholic 49, Trinity Christian, N.C. 41

Powhatan 63, Patrick Henry 52

Regents 53, Lynchburg Home School 38

Richlands 72, Twin Valley 34

Riverbend 50, North Stafford 25

Rock Ridge 61, Liberty-Bealeton 32

Skyline 101, Kettle Run 36

South Lakes 76, Patriot 62

Stuarts Draft 58, Luray 47

Tallwood 63, Booker T. Washington 21

Tandem Friends School 60, Wakefield School 52

Twin Springs 47, Unaka, Tenn. 44

Va. Episcopal 64, Stuart Hall 47

Wellspring Homeschool, Ky. 49, Virginia School for the Deaf 26

West End Christian 74, New Bridge Academy 31

Westfield 64, Wakefield 42

William Monroe 49, Turner Ashby 37

Wilson Memorial 68, Fluvanna 61

Woodside 83, Menchville 38

Woodstock Central 58, Clarke County 39

KSA Tournament=

Central – Wise 44, Green Mountain, Colo. 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

