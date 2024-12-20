Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 73, Amherst County 67
Atlee 69, Dinwiddie 47
Bethel 58, Gloucester 46
Brooke Point 62, Massaponax 60
Carver 63, Charles City County High School 44
Chatham 60, Magna Vista 50
Christian Heritage Academy 45, Timberlake Christian 44
Colonial Forge 59, Mountain View 31
Dan River 76, Patrick County 46
Denbigh 62, Warwick 40
Dorman, S.C. 76, Gate City 39
Douglas Freeman 70, Prince George 42
Eastern Montgomery 64, Bath County 38
Fauquier 65, Manassas Park 15
Franklin 79, Nandua 59
George Wythe 65, Annandale 54
Granby 57, Greenbrier Christian 15
Grassfield 82, Brunswick 50
Gretna 54, Tunstall 34
Hampton 66, Heritage 49
Henrico 69, Mills Godwin 53
Heritage 55, Briar Woods 41
Highland-Warrenton 67, St. Annes-Belfield 57
J.R. Tucker 64, Colonial Heights 53
John Handley 66, Sherando 49
John Marshall 77, Hopewell 57
King George 67, Culpeper 62
Lee High 72, Eastside 64
Loudoun Valley 84, Loudoun County 65
Meridian High School 93, Osbourn Park 25
Middlesex 53, K&Q Central 37
Nelson County 81, Parry McCluer High School 69
New Covenant 68, Grove Avenue Baptist 34
Norfolk Christian School 75, TEACH Homeschool 19
Peninsula Catholic 49, Trinity Christian, N.C. 41
Powhatan 63, Patrick Henry 52
Regents 53, Lynchburg Home School 38
Richlands 72, Twin Valley 34
Riverbend 50, North Stafford 25
Rock Ridge 61, Liberty-Bealeton 32
Skyline 101, Kettle Run 36
South Lakes 76, Patriot 62
Stuarts Draft 58, Luray 47
Tallwood 63, Booker T. Washington 21
Tandem Friends School 60, Wakefield School 52
Twin Springs 47, Unaka, Tenn. 44
Va. Episcopal 64, Stuart Hall 47
Wellspring Homeschool, Ky. 49, Virginia School for the Deaf 26
West End Christian 74, New Bridge Academy 31
Westfield 64, Wakefield 42
William Monroe 49, Turner Ashby 37
Wilson Memorial 68, Fluvanna 61
Woodside 83, Menchville 38
Woodstock Central 58, Clarke County 39
KSA Tournament=
Central – Wise 44, Green Mountain, Colo. 36
