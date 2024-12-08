Suggs scores 26 and Magic turn back Suns for 10th straight win at home

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday night and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 115-110 to remain the NBA’s only team unbeaten at home this season.
Magic center Goga Bitadze had 21 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, including a game-clinching tip-in with 13.1 seconds left.
Devin Booker led the Suns with 25 points and seven assists. Tyus Jones added 21 points and Bradley Beal scored 18 before fouling out with 1:05 remaining.
Cole Anthony, who finished with 14 points, and Mo Wagner (10 points) sparked a comeback after the Magic had fallen behind by 12 points in the first quarter.
Suns: Even after making 11 of their first 18 3-point shots, the Suns faded in the fourth quarter (seven turnovers) and lost for the ninth time in 10 games without the injured Kevin Durant.
Magic: Playing without forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner — both out with torn obliques — the Magic won for the 10th straight time at home. They are 17-0 on their home court, including the playoffs, going back to March 30.
Suggs hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points in a fourth-quarter span of 1:47, giving the Magic a 103-100 lead they never relinquished.
The Magic played 10 players for at least 15 minutes and got 46 points from their bench.
Suns: Play at Utah on Friday night.
Magic: Play at Milwaukee on Tuesday night in a first-round NBA Cup knockout game.
This story has been changed to correct that Bitadze had 21 points instead of 19.
