Suggs scores 26 and Magic turn back Suns for 10th straight win at home

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday night and…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday night and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 115-110 to remain the NBA’s only team unbeaten at home this season.

Magic center Goga Bitadze had 21 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, including a game-clinching tip-in with 13.1 seconds left.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 25 points and seven assists. Tyus Jones added 21 points and Bradley Beal scored 18 before fouling out with 1:05 remaining.

Cole Anthony, who finished with 14 points, and Mo Wagner (10 points) sparked a comeback after the Magic had fallen behind by 12 points in the first quarter.

Takeaways

Suns: Even after making 11 of their first 18 3-point shots, the Suns faded in the fourth quarter (seven turnovers) and lost for the ninth time in 10 games without the injured Kevin Durant.

Magic: Playing without forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner — both out with torn obliques — the Magic won for the 10th straight time at home. They are 17-0 on their home court, including the playoffs, going back to March 30.

Key moment

Suggs hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points in a fourth-quarter span of 1:47, giving the Magic a 103-100 lead they never relinquished.

Key stat

The Magic played 10 players for at least 15 minutes and got 46 points from their bench.

Up next

Suns: Play at Utah on Friday night.

Magic: Play at Milwaukee on Tuesday night in a first-round NBA Cup knockout game.

___

This story has been changed to correct that Bitadze had 21 points instead of 19.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.