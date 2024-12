Sports on TV for Wednesday, Dec. 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Dec. 18 AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 7 p.m. NHLN — Providence…

Wednesday, Dec. 18

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.

NHLN — Providence at Lehigh Valley

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Creighton at Georgetown

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Virginia

FS1 — Xavier at UConn

8 p.m.

SECN — The Citadel at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Alabama at N. Dakota

ESPN2 — Michigan vs. Oklahoma, Charlotte, N.C.

FS1 — Butler at Marquette

10 p.m.

BTN — CS Northridge at Southern Cal

11 p.m.

FS1 — Washington St. at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina vs. Florida, Charlotte, N.C.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wofford at Duke

8:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Tennessee at Memphis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Boca Raton Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. James Madison, Boca Raton, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NJCAA Tournament: Hutchinson Community College vs. Iowa Western Community College, Championship, Canyon, Texas

9 p.m.

ESPN — The Art of Sport L.A. Bowl: California vs. UNLV, Los Angeles

GOLF

3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, First Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand-Baie, Mauritius

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Detroit

TRUTV — Philadelphia at Detroit (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Florida at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:40 p.m.

CBSSN — EFL Carabao Cup: Brentford at Newcastle United, Quarterfinal

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals: Round Robin

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals: Round Robin

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals: Round Robin

